Xiaomi enters the electric car sector: it will invest 10,000 million

One of the most constant rumors in the technology market pointed to the possibility of Xiaomi entering the sector of electric and connected cars. Until now, all of them were unconfirmed reports, but this Tuesday the company has issued an official statement in which you have confirmed your intention to enter the aforementioned business.

The details are still scarce, as it is a preliminary announcement for its shareholders. However, Reuters reported last week that the Chinese manufacturer would partner with Great Wall – a well-known car brand in China – for this work. The aforementioned medium also assured that Xiaomi’s idea was to launch its first vehicle on the market in 2023, a rather ambitious date.

At the moment, the only official information we have, apart from entering this market, is the multi-million dollar investment that Xiaomi will make in the coming years, which denotes the brand’s commitment to this new business.

Xiaomi will invest 10,000 million in electric cars

Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi

In total, the company plans to invest 10 billion dollars over a period of 10 years. The initial investment will be 1,500 million dollars:

The board has decided to start the smart electric vehicle business. The Company will establish a wholly owned subsidiary to operate the smart electric vehicle business. The initial investment phase will be RMB 10 billion. The total amount of investment over the next 10 years is estimated at $ 10 billion. Mr. Lei Jun, CEO of the group, will simultaneously serve as CEO of the smart electric vehicle business. Xiaomi statement

As the statement indicates, it will not be the main brand that starts this project. Xiaomi’s foray into the electric car sector It will be done through a subsidiary with 100% of the property in the hands of the Chinese manufacturer. It is therefore unknown whether it will adopt the parent brand or, as in other segments in which it also operates, it will do so with a secondary brand.

Be that as it may, one thing is clear: the bet, given the volume of investment and the ten-year plan, seems ambitious. We will have to see in the future if it will be powerful enough to be able to compete against the giants of the electricity market. These include Chinese contenders like BYD and well-positioned foreigners like Tesla or the big German groups.

