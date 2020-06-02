If there is one resource that even governments have quarreled with each other – and stolen from each other – it is that of masks. The most requested good and that for weeks was practically impossible to buy unless you paid absurd speculative prices, the production of masks will undoubtedly continue to increase.

And is that the use of them is mandatory in countries like Spain since last May 21 as long as the safety distance of two meters cannot be maintained:

– Public road

– Outdoor spaces

– In closed spaces for public use or that are open to the public

Electronic Masks



In fact, not using it in certain conditions can carry a Police fine. But we are in the 21st century, the time when Technology is constantly evolving. Therefore, the Chinese Xiaomi has sought ways to innovate in the field of masks that must be thrown away after one or a few uses, and has created a new device: a rechargeable electronic face mask that you don’t have to throw away at the end of the shift / day, just charge via USB.

The Xiaomi Youpin Q5S Electric Anti haze Sterilizing Mask It is a mask with a design similar to current non-disposable ones – it covers the mouth and nose area -, which within its design has up to 4 filters to purify the air that we breathe:

Metal outer shell inside a plastic, cotton and silicone frame

Filter activated carbon

Filter Sterilized anti-germ paper

Filter anti-moisture waterproof fabric layer

Filter High efficiency air HEPA

The main novelty of the device is that mount an air purifying system inside with a fan equipped with a processor capable of purify the incoming air by up to 95%. It can be used all day, several days, and only requires a simple cleaning to re-purify the maximum amount of clean air.

A mask of 38 euros

Equipped with a rechargeable lithium battery, with a single charge -by USB- the Xiaomi Q5S mask has a autonomy of 4 to 6 hours, and it is already for sale mainly on websites that work with Chinese markets and stores such as AliExpress, where you have it at a starting price of 36 euros – depending on whether you want it with more or less replacement filters.

On other websites like Amazon it is very difficult to find, and on eBay it is possible, although be prepared to pure speculation prices which can reach more than 100 euros. Of course, since Xiaomi is such a popular brand and this is such a new product, it is not short of competitors, and AliExpress and Amazon are full of oafter brands that basically copy the concept of the Q5S, which by the way is able to protect from:

Powder

Formaldehyde

Tobacco smoke

Gases produced by cars

Pollen and other allergens

Animal hairs

Bacteria

Particles up to 0.3 centimeters

Does it protect from Coronavirus?

But here is the million dollar question, the one everyone wants to know: Can this nearly 40-euro air-purifying mask protect from the Coronavirus? The Q5S is designed to combat elements such as pollution and haze, common in many Chinese cities, and stops PM2.5 particles, although going into detail not proven to protect against Coronavirus infection.

Of course, given its number of filters and like other models of masks, it can help so that if you are infected, you do not infect other people.

Since its announcement last March, the company has been creating new models. And in fact we have the Xiaomi Q7which this time does have a K95 medical certification for China and achieves a 99.97% air purification ratio, capable of filtering particles down to 0.3 microns. And of course it is more expensive, since the basic model is worth about 45 euros starting.