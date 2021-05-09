Xiaomi electric scooters: models, characteristics, autonomy and everything you need to know | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Yes, the Xiaomi brand is well known for its mobile devices. Their quality and low cost have made them one of the best known companies in the field of new technologies.

But they have also dedicated themselves to other fields, having more or less success in them. From activity bands to electric bicycles, they have been targeting all the fashions that they have been doing thanks to technological innovations. What is clear is that they know where to take the results of their research department.

But they have also started making electric scooters. The breakneck speed of modern cities has required many to move faster. Knowing this, The Chinese brand has launched into the manufacture and sale of these gadgets for all those who need a little more mobility in their day to day.

Next we are going to show you all the models of Xiaomi electric scooters. There is one for each type of situation and person, so go for them.

My Electric Scooter Pro Black, the model made for everyone

FeaturesMi Electric Scooter Pro Black EditionMaximum power600 W | 25 km / hBattery12,800 mAhWeight of the product14.5 KgAutonomy45 kmCharging time8-9 hoursMaximum weight100 kgExtras3 speeds, Lights, Bluetooth, Connection with applicationPrice499 euros

We started the selection with what would be Xiaomi’s main electric scooter. It is a folding electric scooter with a weight of only 14.5 kg. Perfect to take it folded in the car and take it out to take a spin on the promenade.

It has a range of 45 km, which ensures long walks or even use for several days. This is due to its 12,800 mAh battery, which also has an 8 or 9 hour charge.. If your battery dies, you just have to connect it overnight and you will be ready to roll the next day.

It can reach 25 km / h without problems. You can easily switch between ECO mode, Standard mode (D) and Sport mode (S) by pressing the power button twice. Also, the remaining power and current speed are displayed in real time on your screen.

It includes several elements that help you travel safer. You will have an ultra-bright headlight for night driving, dual disc and anti-lock braking system, red taillights and 8.5 “rubber tires that absorb shock well..

You can get it for 499 euros and it is a useful, versatile scooter at a good price.

My Electric Scooter Essential, simple and economical

FeaturesMi Electric Scooter EssentialMaximum power500 W | 20 km / hBattery5,100 mAhWeight of the product12 KgAutonomy20 kmCharging time3-5 hoursMaximum weight100 kgExtrasLights, Bluetooth, Connection with applicationPrice299 euros

The Mi Scooter Electric Essential is the model made for those who are going to use the scooter for short rides. It could also be a good option for those who have never had one of these devices, since it is not the fastest.

Its maximum speed reaches 20 km / h, so it is not one of the fastest. Although it is one of the lightest, with only 12 kg of weight. It could even be worn by children or adolescents.

Its battery is also more humble, with a range of 20 km thanks to its 5,100 mAh. The fact of having a charge with less autonomy and a battery with less power also gives it the advantage that it charges in much less time. In just 5 hours you could have the battery full for a new ride.

By the way, the same application will warn us when we are running out of battery. Your handlebar screen will also give us data, such as the remaining battery and the kilometers elapsed.

Simpler and humbler, but without skimping on security. It also has dual disc brakes and powerful headlights so we can be seen well in the dark. Perfect for those who are discovering the world of electric scooters, this one can be obtained for 299 euros.

My Electric Scooter 1S, light and for the youngest

FeaturesMi Electric Scooter 1SMaximum power500 W | 20 km / hBattery7,650 mAhWeight of the product12.5 KgAutonomy30 kmCharging time5 hoursMaximum weight100 kgExtras3 speeds, Bluetooth, Connection with applicationPrice449 euros

Now we go with one of the most ecological and efficient versions of the brand. This could be considered another of the “minor” scooters, but they have a multitude of benefits that make us unable to stop looking at it.

Again we have 3 speeds to enjoy: the ride mode, the ECO mode (D) and the Sport mode (S). Thanks to them we will be able to reach the maximum speed of 25 km / h. This power gets the most out of its 500 W motor.

Although its battery hardly suffers. It has a range of 30 km thanks to its 7,650 mAh. It can be charged in five hours, so if you get home at noon, you can use it again in the afternoon.

A quick folding system is added that allows us to get going in less than 3 seconds, we will always be ready to go. As a negative detail, this model does not have a front light, so it is not advisable to use it at night.

Apart from that, it has the usual Xiaomi safety systems, such as the double disc brakes and the taillight. In addition to being able to see on your screen and in the application everything that happens on our scooter. Between the fact that it weighs little and that it should not be driven at night, it is possibly the ideal model for the youngest, at a price of 449 euros.

My Electric Scooter Pro 2, we raise the level

FeaturesMi Electric Scooter Pro 2Maximum power600 W | 25 km / hBattery12,800 mAhWeight of the product14.2 KgAutonomy45 kmCharging time8-9 hoursMaximum weight120 kgExtras3 speeds, Bluetooth, Lights, Connection with applicationPrice549.99 euros

Now is when we begin to speak for the most fans of this means of transport. The most powerful version of electric scooters is the evolution of the first model that we have seen in this list. The Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 is the most obvious improvement from the first model.

For starters, it has a battery and motors similar to those of the regular Pro model. It can reach 25 km / h and its autonomy can be extended up to 45 km. A new energy recovery system has been used to make the battery last longer.

Where you start to notice the difference is in your weight capacity. It can withstand up to 120 kg of maximum load. Maybe they have thought of someone more adult or maybe it is for someone who carries a shopping bag. This is due to its construction, with aerospace technology that better arranges the elements to increase the weight it can carry.

It has three speeds, like other models and new deflectors are added on the sides and rear of the scooter. It also has a front light for night trips and is capable of folding in 3 seconds.

It can be found for 549 euros. It is a slightly improved version that may be worth it.

My Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition, the premium model

FeaturesMi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team EditionMaximum power600 W | 25 km / hBattery12,800 mAhWeight of the product14.2 KgAutonomy45 kmCharging time8-9 hoursMaximum weight120 kgExtras3 speeds, Bluetooth, Lights, Connection with applicationPrice799.99 euros

We are facing what would be the most expensive model and, therefore, the most exclusive of the brand. It is an electric scooter based on the Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2, but with a powerful aesthetic addition, as the images show.

Thanks to a deal with the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team, this electric scooter has the colors representing the brand’s racing car. This gives it a more aggressive and recognizable air for fans of motorsport par excellence.

It has a multifunctional control panel where you can see and regulate everything that concerns this electric scooter. It also has security systems that we have already seen in other models, such as its double brake disc.

An aviation aluminum alloy structure is also added, which absorbs impacts without reducing its lightness.. In addition, thanks to Xiaomi’s good relationship with technology, you will be able to control the vehicle’s parameters without any problem.

It is a version whose major improvement is based on the KERS technology of the Formula 1. Now, energy is absorbed in each braking so the battery lasts longer. A technology taken directly from those very high-speed vehicles.

Being a more special version, it has a higher price. It can be obtained for a value of 799 euros.

As you can see, the Xiaomi brand is not short when it comes to entering new fields. He always does it by going strong and offering quality products at a good price. If you were thinking of buying an electric scooter, you may have already seen your next purchase.

