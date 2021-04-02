Xiaomi Dun smart peephole to protect your home better than ever

As is customary in this type of product, the Beijing-based firm has teamed up with DUN, a manufacturer specialized in IoT solutions, to launch a new smart peephole that has a really interesting design and functionalities. A gadget that will allow you to have more guarded than ever your home. And its price is very restrained.

This is DUN M100X, Xiaomi’s new smart peephole

Under the name of Xiaomi DUN M100X, we are facing a product that consists of two parts. On the one hand, there is the smart peephole feature that we have seen in other types of solutions. A product that has a lens capable of recording up to 170 degrees, so you can rest assured that it will be able to show you everything you need.

This cat eye from DUN and Xiaomi has a number of functions that make it really interesting. For starters, it has a presence detector, so if anyone stands in front of your door for a certain time, they will send you a message on your mobile phone. Ideal if you are away from home, since you can talk remotely through the intercom that it incorporates. And even better if it detects the presence of a thief who is trying to force the door cylinder. Your remote alarm will make them run away.

On the other hand, this security product also has infrared night vision, so even if there is no light on the landing, you can control who comes to your home at all times. In addition, and how could it be otherwise, Xiaomi DUN M100X is compatible with Xiaomi’s IoT ecosystem. Yes, you can control any parameter from your phone or tablet through Mijia.

In addition, you can complement this Xiaomi DUN M100X with a laptop screen. This system has a 5-inch panel with IPS technology, and will allow you to control in real time who is at the door of your house. Obviously, you can use your tablet phone for this, but with this gadget everything will be more comfortable.

A really curious product that comes at a very interesting price. If you want to buy only the Xiaomi DUN M100X smart peephole, has been launched through Xiaomi’s crowdfunding page at a price of 129 yuan, about 16 euros to change. If you also add the screen to more comfortably control everything that happens on the landing of your house, the price rises to 799 yuan, about 102 euros to change. Two very interesting products, but that will not reach our country. Therefore, it will be necessary to look for external suppliers that sell it, since it points out ways to be the best ally of your home.