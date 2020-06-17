In general, in the Xiaomi catalog we usually see several versions of the same smartphone, either from its quintessential mid-range — Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9S, Redmi Note 9 Pro — or from its flagship –Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi My 10 Pro – and now it’s something that It seems that it will also lead to its wearable par excellence: the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, that, like every year, aims to be the best quantifying bracelet in relation to quality price that you can buy.

The new wearable of the company has just been presented, and now Xiaomi could be close to launching other versions of its Mi Band 5, something that we had only seen so far with the Xiaomi Mi Band 1S, and that could come with specifications somewhat something more complete as somewhat cropped as There would be at least a Lite version and a Pro version of the bracelet.

Xiaomi would be close to launching up to three versions of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5

If you already had doubts about buying the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 or the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, now Xiaomi is going to make it a little more difficult for you, as GeekDoing user MagicalUnicorn has discovered in the Mi Wear application code, we would find until three complementary models to this Mi Band 5, something that does not 100% confirm its launch, but that, of course, gives us certain indications about it. And you know how the saying goes: when the river sounds, water carries.

As we have told you, three other complementary versions of the Mi Band 5, which is named in the Kongming application, have been discovered and that they may be released in the future, although there is no certainty about it, and these would be said versions:

Kongming (the current Xiaomi Mi Band 5)

Kongming L

Kongming Pro

Kongming Lite

In other words, the company would launch a Pro version, more expensive and presumably with better specifications, along with a Lite version, somewhat more trimmed and surely more affordable, which could even be a modification of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4. Although the latter are pure speculation, without any basis.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 L would be in the pipeline, which, truthfully, has left us a little misplaced, since we do not know very well where we could locate it compared to the other models of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. It is true than It could be the version of the Mi Band 5 with NFC technology to be able to pay with the bracelet, however, there is none of this confirmed.

At the moment, we do not know when the Chinese company would plan to launch these different versions of the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, although the logical thing would be to think that Xiaomi is not going to rush with the launch, But we do not think it will take long either, so we could expect them in a few months.

