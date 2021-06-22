Xiaomi could implement the 100 W fast charge in the new Redmi Note series phones | Technology

Xiaomi’s 100W fast charge could soon reach the Redmi Note series mobiles, according to the latest rumors. This is what we know so far.

Xiaomi is one of the brands that are at the forefront of fast charging technology for mobile phones. In recent years, the Chinese company has achieved great achievements and the last milestone was marked just a few weeks ago, when it presented the advances of its 200 W hyperCharge ultra-fast charge, capable of completing a 4,000 mAh battery in just 8 minutes .

Everything indicates that Chinese manufacturers, including Xiaomi itself, are working on the creation of a universal fast charging standard for mobile phones to reduce development costs, electronic waste and other problems derived from the multitude of existing technologies. However, while this unification arrives, each brand continues with the development of its own technology.

Currently, the fastest charge offered by Xiaomi commercial models is 120 W in the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, although this speed did not reach the current Mi 11 series. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra supports fast charging at 67 W, completing 50% of the battery in 13 minutes and 100% in 38 minutes.

According to the popular leaker Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi plans to bring its 100 W fast charge to the new generation of the Redmi Note series. Thanks to this advance, the mobiles of this family could complete their battery in about 20 minutes, depending on the capacity of their battery.

If these rumors are correct, it seems that Xiaomi’s plans go through implementing this 100 W fast charge on mid-range smartphones, while HyperCharge technology is reserved for premium models, more advanced, capable of charging the battery at 200 W wired and 120 W wirelessly.

For the moment Xiaomi has not confirmed these plans, so we still can’t take anything for granted. We will have to wait to learn about the fast charging technology of the new Redmi Note 11 series.