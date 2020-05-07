         Xiaomi conquers the number one in Spain for the distribution of smartphones, according to Canalys

Xiaomi’s growth remains unstoppable in Europe: the latest mobile data distributed by the analysis company Canalys crown the Chinese brand as number one in Spain. And the fourth in terms of distribution for all of Western Europe: it is the only one that grows according to information from Canalys.

Xiaomi’s landing in Europe occurred two and a half years ago, a time span that, although it may seem small, has been enough for the brand to establish itself as one of the leading manufacturers of mobile phones and accessories. With an ever-expanding product catalog, and its specialization in devices with great value for money, Xiaomi has been conquering the sales podiums. And it would have already achieved it in Spain: the Canalys consultancy assures that the Chinese brand was the one that distributed the most mobiles in Spain during the first quarter of 2020.

Xiaomi grew 46% in mobile distribution

Global distribution of smartphones and market share. Canalys data

The data is part of a report by the consulting firm Canalys that analyzes the behavior of the distribution of smartphones throughout the world. This distribution, which does not imply sales per se (they are the mobile phones that are distributed to businesses for them to sell), suffered a severe setback during the first quarter of 2020: Canalys ensures that 13% fell worldwide due to the impact of the coronavirus. There were brands that were more affected by this impact, such as Samsung Huawei or Apple, but Xiaomi was strengthened: the brand grew 9% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Emphasizing the data that is closest to us, Xiaomi climbed to fourth place in terms of smartphone distribution for Western EuropeThis is reflected in the tweet that Shou Zi Chew, Xiaomi’s international president, shared on his social networks (Canalys’ full report is not publicly available). The annual growth of the brand in this territory was notable: 79% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Distribution data of smartphones in Western Europe. Canalys data

Although Xiaomi’s data for Western Europe is striking, those obtained by the brand in Spain demonstrate the great interest that Xiaomi has in the country. According to Canalys’ estimated data, Xiaomi climbed to number one in smartphone distribution, beating Huawei, Samsung and Apple, three companies that descend on the podium due to sales falls. Of course, there is another data that draws powerfully attention: the growth of OPPO in Spain. This Chinese brand, which has been in the country for almost two years, has achieved 1,024% growth in distribution compared to the first quarter of 2019. The fifth place is very commendable.

Distribution data of smartphones in Spain. Canalys data

We will see if the smartphone market continues to grow and if the momentum of 5G gets users to renew their phone to introduce themselves to the new technology. Given the recession that is causing the pandemic sales will surely continue to decline.

