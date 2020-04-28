Xiaomi recently announced MIUI 12, the new version of its personalization layer that features a series of design changes, a new dark mode and a series of improvements aimed at protecting the data that the user saves on their smartphone, among other features. Despite the fact that MIUI 12 has just landed and is being incorporated into its testing phase on the different devices of the Chinese company, from Xiaomi have already started working at MIUI 13.

This has been confirmed by himself MIUI User Research Team in a post on Mi Community China made just after the MIUI 12 launch event. A post that encourages users interested in participating in a feature design survey that it would be implemented in MIUI 13, the new firmware that could reach the devices of the Asian company in 2021. That Xiaomi is already working on its new customization layer demonstrates the commitment that the manufacturer has with the development of this software.

“Dedication has no limitation”, they have assured from Xiaomi. Furthermore, the Chinese company itself has claimed that MIUI software is the soul of mobile phones, and is more important than hardware, to some extent. It should be noted that the stable version of MIUI 12 will start to reach some devices At the end of june, and that for now the beta version has begun to be implemented in China. However, MIUI 13 development seems to have already started, and could come with very important characteristics.

Xiaomi has started the development of MIUI 13

The next version MIUI 13 is currently in development and will bring with it many important news. A customization layer that is likely to launch next year. For now, the company needs to first confirm the MIUI 12 Global Launch Event, that everything indicates that it will not be next April 30, since that date is reserved for the announcement of the Redmi Note 9 in Europe.

For its part MIUI 12 stands out for incorporating a renewed dark mode with which the black color reaches all corners of the system. Furthermore, the customization layer also almost completely redesigns the multitasking that we knew until now, with new ways of interacting with applications. Finally, it is important to note that MIUI 12 will arrive with a series of improvements aimed at protecting all the information we keep –And we generate– every day on our devices. For example, from now on the notification bar will notify us if location services, the camera or the microphone are being used in the background.

Regarding the arrival of the final version of MIUI 12Xiaomi has designed a roadmap divided into 3 waves. The first will start at the end of June, with terminals such as Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. As for MIUI 13, for the moment it is time to wait for the company to offer more data on its development, which would be at a very early stage.

