Xiaomi, cheap and very powerful: the Redmi Note 10 Pro is on sale at Amazon bordering on the price of Prime Day | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Amazon throws the house out the window with one of Xiaomi’s most demanded devices, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, a fairly complete mobile phone that has gradually fallen in price.

If you missed the offer on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro that Amazon had on Prime Day, good news: it is almost available again. We say almost because it does not return to the 239 euros it cost then, but it is close enough that it is worth buying now.

This mobile, one of the most complete of the brand in this 2021, it costs 244.99 euros in its 64GB version. In addition, as usual, shipping is totally free to any part of Spain, as in almost all orders of 29 euros or more.

Xiaomi’s new cheap phone with a 108 megapixel camera is a beast at a very low price. Powerful 64GB or 128GB processor and 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.

We have been able to test it thoroughly, hence we can say that it is one of the best mobile phones for less than 300 euros, especially for its performance and for its screen, which makes the jump to 120 Hz refresh rate, a characteristic star in recent months.

It works for practically everything, an all-rounder: a Snapdragon 732G processor, ideal for playing and running any app instantly, no hangs. In addition, it also has 5,000 mAh of battery and fast charging.

One of the few drawbacks is that it does not have 5G, something that makes it limp, especially now that there are so many cheap 5G smartphones on sale.

These are the best-selling mobile phones on Amazon Spain, among which several Xiaomi smartphones stand out, a brand that overwhelmingly dominates the top of this store.

Unlike the Redmi Note Pro of previous years, the design chosen by Xiaomi this time is much more “premium”, transmitting a feeling of mobile much more expensive than it really is, although it must be taken into account that the 245 euros It costs now include a discount of 35 euros.

With an NFC chip for mobile payments, you cannot even put the one that has been a common problem in cheap Xiaomi phones for some years now.

If you like to save on video games or know when the PS5 is in stock, on our Telegram channel you can stay informed in real time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.