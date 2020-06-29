Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, has revealed in a live through his social networks which are his three favorite Xiaomi mobiles.

Xiaomi, which seems that it will continue betting on smartphones with the transparent back, continues working on the arrival of its future terminals, like a mystery a folding phone. While new information on these products is being offered, Lei Jun, CEO of the Chinese company, has officially disclosed what its three favorite Xiaomi mobile phonesHe even showed these models to the public through a live show on his social networks.

As reported by News MyDrivers, the CEO of Xiaomi, who last April already showed all the phones you have tried in the last year, He has recently taken advantage of a direct on one of his social networks to reveal to the public what his three favorite mobile phones of the company are, and the result is surprising. The first phone Lei Jun highlighted was the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, specifically the ceramic version that was launched on the market in fall 2017, and the first smartphone of the company to use this finish in its rear area.

The second model that the CEO of the Asian manufacturer showed was another terminal that was also launched on the market in 2017, specifically the special edition Xiaomi Mi 6 Silver Edition, a smartphone that only went on sale in China and that stands out for having a silver chrome finish that gives a glass back very much like a mirrorThat is, with various reflections both in front and behind. As for its specifications, they are the same as the Xiaomi Mi 6 standard, as only the design changes.

Lei Jun reveals his three favorite Xiaomi phones, and only one is current

Finally, Lei Jun has announced that the latest smartphone that he likes most from Xiaomi is the new flagship of the firm, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. A smartphone that stands out for having a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution, 19.5: 9 aspect and 90 Hz refreshment; in addition to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, a 4,500 mAh battery with 50W fast charge and a configuration of four rear cameras with a 108 megapixel primary lens.

The CEO of the Chinese company also emphasized in his direct that when creating the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, the technological giant did not strive to reduce the cost, but focused its efforts on meet the needs of users when looking for a high-end smartphone.

Undoubtedly, Lei Jun’s elections are somewhat curious, considering that he has only chosen a current phone among his favorites and that one of them can only be purchased in China. However, considering the large number of smartphones that the company launches on the market over time, the choice has surely not been easy. And you, Which Xiaomi phones do you like the most?

