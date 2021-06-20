Xiaomi busts Prime Day with this 5G mobile that costs only 145 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The POCO M3 Pro is one of the most attractive mobiles of 2021, and despite being extraordinarily cheap it has features such as 5G or triple rear camera.

Prime Day is one of the best days of the year to buy a new mobile phone, which is why many people wait and wait until they see what offers Amazon comes out of the hat in these two days, and they are already available. The store does not disappoint and there are authentic bargains never seen to date.

One of them is Especially recommended for those looking for a cheap mobile that has 5G and that is Xiaomi, or rather from a Xiaomi brand such as POCO. We are talking about the POCO M3 Pro with 5G, which is now on sale for only 145 euros.

Yes, you read correctly: it is a mobile with 5G that costs only 145 euros, so it is one of the cheapest at the moment with this technology, which has come to stay with us for many years.

POCO’s cheapest 5G smartphone with a 6.5-inch screen, 48MP camera, up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

In addition to the fastest possible mobile internet, this POCO M3 Pro offers much more, as we have seen first-hand in its complete review, which has left us very satisfied in practically all areas.

5G at a bargain price and much more

The price of this phone is absolutely misleading, and we are used to 200 euro mobiles having autonomy, power or connectivity problems, but it is not like that.

In this case, the connectivity is more than resolved with the 5G and the WiFi AC, so I have in video calls as in downloads you will not have any problem, but not only that: equip one Full HD + screen with 90Hz refresh rate, a touch “premium” that could not be expected for so little money.

Its processor is not a Snapdragon as POCO used to us, but a Dimensity 700, a chip specially designed by Mediatek to provide 5G at an affordable price to those brands that want it.

It also has fast charging at 18W, the perfect complement to its battery, which easily reaches two days of autonomy with normal use, more than enough for the vast majority of users.

Another detail to note is that has NFC for mobile payments, something that until recently was scarce below 300 euros but little by little something absolutely key has been done.

