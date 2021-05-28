Xiaomi breaks a new record and is already about to surpass Apple in mobile phones sold

Xiaomi has a market share of 14%, with a difference of just over 3 million units compared to Apple.

Xiaomi’s growth globally seems to have no end because the Chinese giant just set a new record and is getting closer and closer to Apple, which is already on the verge of exceed the number of mobile phones sold.

Xiaomi wants to lead the global smartphone market within 5 years

The Chinese company has published on its official blog the financial data for the first quarter of 2021, which is based on a report published by Canalys, which reveals that it has sold 49.4 million smartphone units around the world.

The world’s best-selling Android mobile is a Xiaomi and it doesn’t cost much more than 100 euros

This places Xiaomi as the third largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, with a market share of 14% and with an interannual growth of 62%.

This report reveals that the Chinese company has broken a new record in terms of income, since these amounted to 76.9 billion yuan, almost 10 billion euros at the exchange rate, a 54.7% more than in the same period of the previous year.

Lu Weibing, Chairman of the Xiaomi Group and Managing Director of Redmi, has stated that his company hopes to become the world’s first smartphone seller within 3 to 5 years, thus surpassing Samsung and Apple, which in the first quarter of the year have sold 76.5 and 52.4 million smartphone units respectively.

Weibing stated that they expect overtake Apple this year, with which they have a difference of only 3 million units sold and thus become the second seller of smartphones in the world.

This report also reveals that Xiaomi is the brand of mobile terminals number 1 in 12 countries and is in the top 5 in another 62 countries. Specifically, it ranks first in Russia (with a market share of 32.1%), in Spain (with a 35.1% share), the second place in Italy and the third place in Germany and France.

Outside European borders, the Chinese giant leads the Indian market with a 28.3% market share and continues to grow in Latin America with a market share of 11.3%.

Xiaomi has sold 100,000 units of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in just one minute

We do not know if Xiaomi will be, at some point, the first seller of smartphones in the world, but if it did, it would be a new record to add to your long list of milestones achieved.

Related topics: Phones, Chinese Phones, Xiaomi

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all