Xiaomi boasts fast charging at 200 W and wireless charging at 120 W achieving incredibly short charging times

There is that of megapixels, that of hertz and, among others, the fast charge race that smartphone manufacturers maintain. Xiaomi is usually one of the main competitors, both in wired and wireless charging, and today have announced that with its load at 200W a battery is charged in just 8 minutes.

It is one of the brand’s usual ads in this sense, in which they show their own video in which said charge appears, as well as another new achievement with wireless charging. What they show us is that a modified Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra manages to charge at 200 watts and wirelessly at 120 watts, improving on the rate they showed us in their previous video about this.

A full charge in the time it takes to get ready to get out (or maybe less)

Xiaomi achieved record power with the 120 W of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, something that in fact we did not see in its successor (which was at 67 W). Other manufacturers also showed that they had reached this standard, although later it was Realme that managed to go a little further with 125 W.

Now the brand again elbows its way into watts with 200 W and a charging time of 8 minutes, as they have shown in a video on their Twitter account (which we insert below). A modified Mi 11 Ultra has been used, with a 4,000 mAh battery and those charging standards of 200 W wired and 120 W wirelessly.

Charge up to 100% in just 8 minutes using wired charging and 15 minutes wirelessly! #XiaomiHyperCharge Too good to be true? Check out the timer yourself! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/muBTPkRchl – Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 31, 2021

On the other hand, Xiaomi’s wireless charging reached 80 W according to its own tests, so a jump could also be expected in wireless charging. In this video, as we said, they have shown it with a Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra whose market model has a 5,000 mAh battery and an originally 67 W wireless fast charge, but in this case they have modified in both ways.

With this, the charging time of 19 minutes that we saw in the 80 W (in a 4,000 mAh battery) is reduced to 15 minutes, with what we see a time about 4 minutes less. Without being a drastic change, these are equally impressive figures (which will not be seen in the final products).

Of course, the first thing that comes to mind with these achievements (beyond the fact that they are a reality outside the brand’s testing laboratory) is battery health. In the case of charging at 120 W, the brand explained that it had introduced up to 34 layers of protection to maintain the safety of the charging process and of the battery itself, so that the battery of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra should withstand 800 cycles of Full charge and discharge staying above 90%.

In this case they have not specified anything in this sense for now, so we will see if in the long run These blazing-fast charges may not predetermine the average life of the battery, a component considered consumable. Especially remembering what we said about the Mi 11 Ultra has not preserved the fast charging of 120 W that we saw in the Mi 10 Ultra.