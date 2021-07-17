Xiaomi becomes the second mobile producer in the world

07/16/2021 at 7:12 PM CEST

Xiaomi has long been a real heavyweight in the smartphone arena. The Canalys advisory agency estimates that the Chinese tech giant became the second phone brand largest in the world in the second quarter of 2021, rising 83% year-over-year to claim 17% of the market.

The company not only surpassed Apple (14 percent) to claim second place, but has also managed to surpass to its Chinese rivals Oppo and Vivo, owned by BBK, who had 10 percent. Samsung maintained its lead at 19 percent, but clearly there isn’t much of a gap between the Korean firm and the Chinese firm.

As you can imagine right now, the determining factor was the price. Xiaomi’s median prices are well below those of Samsung and Apple, and even flagships like the Mi 11 are relatively affordable compared to the industry’s great titans. That may have helped Xiaomi’s strong international expansion, the numbers speak of it exponentially due to a 300% increase in Latin America, a 150% increase in Africa and a 50% increase in Western Europe.

It is not clear that Xiaomi remains in this position. The second quarter is historically quite weak for Apple, as it reaches the end of its annual iPhone launch cycle and the next one is introduced. Canalys has also pointed out that Oppo and Vivo do not stand still, they have their own dreams of taking over the world.