Xiaomi backpacks are trending lately. By now you surely know that the Chinese company launches all kinds of products on the market, both technological and from other areas such as textiles, and backpacks are one of the company’s products that have been most successful lately.

The Xiaomi Mi Backpack have already achieved a not inconsiderable figure of 5 million sales, and this speaks highly of their quality, which, like most products that the Chinese company launches on the market, It has an aesthetic and quality that makes them very competent products for a fairly affordable price.

Xiaomi Mi Backpack: 5 million sales, and those that remain …

The Xiaomi Mi Backpack is the Xiaomi backpack of various sizes, which has a casual aesthetic and has already accumulated 5 million sales, something that we see as the most normal in the world due to the low price they have, since in some models this is less than 3 euros in exchange, a real cheap joke for a backpack of these characteristics.

This comes in 7, 10, 15 and 20 liter models, so there are several sizes in which you can buy it, And at a price that, with shipping included, is around 15 euros at most, and that makes them very worthwhile. Following the Xiaomi philosophy, they are good, beautiful and cheap products.

We recommend you | Xiaomi launches one of the best accessories that you can buy, cheap and compatible with all mobiles

These backpacks, in addition to various sizes, come in various colors, and now Xiaomi has added two new styles, which move away from flat colors to include a camouflage style and some combinations that make the backpacks stand out a little more. Although, what is important is not the outside, but the inside.

The Xiaomi Mi Backpack have a water repellent and that protects everything that the backpack contains, so you can put your technological products such as a mobile phone, tablet or even a small laptop, without fear that they will end up damaged by water when it rains Beyond that, the design is quite simple, although it highlights the quality of the zipper pulls, which allow the backpack to be easily opened.

On the other hand, these backpacks have the same design, with a single large outer pocket located at the bottom for better quick access, and a large inner pocket in which you can put the things that we want to have better stored.

We recommend you | Quibi, the cheap and mobile-only Netflix is ​​now available in Spain: this is what it includes

Is about the typical backpacks ideal for casual use And that you can take on those occasions when a fanny pack or bag falls short, but a large backpack bulges too much. And in this field, Xiaomi backpacks are very good at their task. And one of its greatest virtues, as we have mentioned, is the good price they have.

Follow Andro4all