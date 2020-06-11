After unveiling the latest version of the Android operating system, manufacturers are positioning themselves around being the first to test it. And Xiaomi has joined the car: the Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Poco F2 Pro will be the brand’s mobiles that will test the beta of Android 11.

The android foundations have just been shaken after the release of Android 11 beta by Google, the version that serves as a prelude to the definitive publication of the stable version, something that will happen next August. As usual, the first phones that could access said beta were the Google Pixel. We were expecting other brands to get on the beta, just like what happened last year with Android 10 beta, and we already have the first two: OPPO and Xiaomi.

The Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro and Poco F2 Pro will access Android 11 beta

Within Xiaomi’s huge catalog of mobiles, many are already updated to Android 10, others are waiting for that update and all are waiting to receive the news of MIUI 12, at least the global models. And it is precisely MIUI global that has announced the next availability of Android 11 beta for the first Xiaomi, so was recorded on Twitter. Poco also did the same.

Xiaomi thus joins the first brands that confirm access to the Android 11 beta apart from the Google Pixel. They will be the latest models from the Chinese manufacturer, the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, phones with high-quality hardware and features that will access the beta in its global version. We do not know the dates in which Android 11 beta will be available for the Mi 10 and Poco F2 Pro, although surely we do not have to wait too long.

In principle, the beta of Android 11 will also have MIUI, surely thanks to the benefits of Treble. It can be installed on the Xiaomi Mi 10 Mi 10 Pro and Poco F2 Pro after unlocking the bootloader of the phones; something that you will have to do if you have a Xiaomi Mi 10 and want to try the beta: the process takes several days to complete.

