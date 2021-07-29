Xiaomi announces Poco X3 GT with Dimensity 1100 chip

After having launched the Poco F3 GT a few days ago, Xiaomi announced a new smartphone for its brand Little bit. Called Little X3 GT, the smartphone is nothing more than the Redmi Note 10 Pro launched exclusively in China a few months ago.

The Xiaomi Poco F3 GT comes with an interesting feature proposal combined with an excellent price, which starts at $ 299 for its entry-level variant.

Poco X3 GT details

A huge 6.6-inch screen covers the front of the Poco X3 GT. Although it is an IPS panel, it has a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz at FHD + resolution and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, Corning’s toughest glass to date.

A hole in the screen makes room for a 16MP selfie camera, while the triple main camera features a 64MP main sensor, complemented by an 8MP ultrawide lens and 2MP macro camera.

Inside the Poco X3 GT we find a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, a SoC that also provides 5G connectivity to the smartphone, and is accompanied by 8GB of RAM with options of 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

Being a gamer-oriented smartphone, the Poco X3 GT adds some extras like a generous 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging – the first of its kind in a Poco – that charges the battery to 100% in just 42 minutes. It also has stereo speakers, and a fingerprint reader mounted on one of its sides, but in this case, there are no configurable triggers in sight.

Availability and price of the Poco X3 GT

The Poco X3 GT will arrive in Latin America, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. The 8GB / 128GB version starts from $ 299, while the 8GB / 256GB variant will go on sale for $ 329.

Xiaomi Poco F3 GT

The Xiaomi Poco F3 GT is a variant of the Poco F3 aimed at gamers. With a 6.67-inch OLED screen at FHD + resolution and 120Hz refresh, the Poco F3 GT uses a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. As a gaming phone, the Poco F3 GT has configurable physical triggers, a special cooling system and an aluminum chassis instead of the classic glass sandwich. The Poco F3 GT's triple camera is made up of 64MP, 8MP and 2MP lenses, while the selfie camera is 16MP. Completing the characteristics of the Xiaomi Poco F3 GT we find a 5065mAh battery with 67W fast charge, side-mounted fingerprint reader, stereo speakers and it runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top.

