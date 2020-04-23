Xiaomi, which supposedly prepares a folding shell-type mobile, has had a start to the year full of launches, such as Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. The tech giant has already partnered with Samsung to launch the world’s first smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera sensor, the My Note 10, and now it is reunited with the South Korean company to launch a smartphone with a 1250 megapixel camera during the last quarter of 2020.

If it was recently revealed that Samsung would be developing a 600 megapixel cameraNow a new leak has revealed that the South Korean firm has partnered with Xiaomi to work together on the arrival of a new smartphone with a 150-megapixel camera, which would be launched on the market later this year. According to a publication on the Weibo social network by Ice Universe, a well-known leaker, the Chinese manufacturer will launch the first smartphone with a 150 megapixel camera sensor in Q4 2020.

We recommend you | 10 Xiaomi products for confinement.

Information collected from Gizmochina and pointed to by the camera sensor would be made by SamsungThat, yes, would not be the first company to adopt it on a smartphone. At the moment, any information about the Xiaomi smartphone model that will have this new sensor, which would become the highest on the market, but rumors suggest that it could be part of the Mi MIX or Mi CC series.

Xiaomi will launch a smartphone with a 150 megapixel camera sensor at the end of the year

Although this possibility was discussed in March, the new leak now also suggests that Samsung’s 150-megapixel camera sensor has already completed the R&D phase, it would have a footprint of around 1 inch and would use the same Nonacell technology that the firm used for the ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

In addition, and thanks to Nonacell technology, the next sensor from Samsung could combine nine pixels into one to achieve greater light absorption and therefore the final shots should technically have a pixel count of about 16 megapixels. But that’s not all, as rumors also suggest that the South Korean company would have started development of a 250 megapixel sensor.

Samsung continues to work for the future to provide its users as premium experience as possible with the camera, which, after all, seems to have become the measuring stick that differentiates high-end terminals. But Samsung is not the only brand working on a 150 megapixel sensor, as it was previously claimed that companies like Live and OPPO are also in it, although these last two would launch a smartphone with said sensor during the first quarter of 2021. Of course, as it happens with this type of rumors, you always have to take them with tweezers, since it has not yet been officially confirmed.

Follow Andro4all