We are at a time of the year in which new market studies from the first quarter do not stop appearing, while those from the current quarter are being prepared, while the situation of the smartphone market is being closely watched, which, as we have said recently, right now it’s in its biggest drop in 14 years, a worrying figure, taking into account the year-on-year decrease compared to last year. With the exception of Xiaomi, which is the only company that has maintained positive growth results.

And now, we are going to talk to you about Latin America, since there are quite interesting data regarding the manufacturers with the most market share in that part of the continent, and, of course, Samsung continues to lead, and even growing, but other brands have been hit hard due to the market downturn due to coronavirus, Let’s take a look!

Samsung and Xiaomi grow in Latin America, despite the coronavirus

The brand that sells the most smartphones in Latin America is Samsung, and, with less than half the market share, then Motorola goes. A pretty big difference that It speaks highly of how deep-rooted the company’s users can be. After all, such an advantage does not seem to be a coincidence. After Motorola is, very closely, Huawei, and then Xiaomi goes, to leave the last of the list to LG.

Year-on-year growth in the Latin American market

Brand 1st Quarter 2019 1st Quarter 2019

Samsung35.4% 37.9%

Motorola 15.9% 14.1%

Huawei 15.8% 14.1%

Xiaomi 1.9% 13.1%

LG 4.7% 3.8%

Others27% 27.3%

But here, what strikes us, especially, is the fact that Samsung has managed grow, going from 35.4% to 37.9%, like Xiaomi, which, in proportion, is the one that has grown the most compared to the first quarter of last year 2019, since it has gone from 1.9% to 7.3%, tripling its market share in just one year, which It is a great growth, which we have already seen in places like Spain, since in just two years it has gone from being an unknown to being the market leader.

In this market study, Counterpoint has pointed out several relevant data to understand the changes in market shares, since, despite the fact that have been affected by the coronavirus, They are from the first quarter, a time when Latin America was not yet being affected as much as it is now by the virus.

In this order of things, one of the reasons why Motorola lowered its distribution level was due to its strong presence in Wuhan, which caused the company I couldn’t distribute as many mobiles as I wanted, while Apple, for example, and although it does not come out on top, it increased its market share by boosting sales of its iPhone 11 in the region, which is now the world’s best-selling mobile phone.

