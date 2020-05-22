Everything indicates that Android 11 will be the first version of the system to incorporate a technology similar to AirDrop to carry out file transfers between devices. It will be called Nearby Sharing, and it will be directly integrated into Google Play services that include the vast majority of Android phones and tablets. Almost every, except those sold in China.

It is not surprising, therefore, that in the summer of last year Xiaomi, Vivo and OPPO joined forces to create your own file transfer system between devices, which at the beginning of this year was beginning to be available; after all, a good part of its audience is in China, and they had to find a solution to the lack of the Nearby Share system developed by Google.

And it seems that his plan has ended up attracting other brands. As confirmed on the XDA-Developers portal, OnePlus, Realme, Meizu and Black Shark They have decided to join this initiative, and will soon incorporate this information transfer technology wirelessly into their mobiles.

OnePlus, realme, Black Shark and Meizu will include the transfer system of OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi

As pointed out in the Weibo announcement in which this alliance has been made official, the fact of incorporating this transfer system in the devices of OnePlus, Realme, Black Shark and Meizu will benefit more than 400 million people around the world. Each brand will implement this system in their terminals, although they have the possibility of doing so in a somewhat different way from the restFor example, developing an own application such as the Xiaomi Mi Share app. Either way, the technology will be exactly the same, so file transfers between terminals will be possible regardless of brand.

The OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi terminals include this utility since the beginning of the year, and it allows transfer all kinds of files between devices, such as images, music, documents or even complete folders. According to the brands, the transfer speed can reach up to 20 Mbps, which represents an important advance with respect to Bluetooth technology. Also, you will not need to be connected to the Internet to send or receive files using this system.

According to BusinessWire, Black Shark has been the first brand to implement this technology in its terminals through JoyUI 11, although it is not surprising considering that it is a software based on MIUI 11. Therefore, the models of the Black Shark 2 and Black Shark 3 series already incorporate this transfer tool between devices , in the same way that those of OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi already do.

For his part, Meizu, realme and OnePlus plans they are still a mystery. It is unknown when this utility will begin to be implemented, and if it will be available for all the devices in its catalog, or if the technology will be exclusively for its models sold in China. I’m afraid we will have to wait until future software updates from each company to be able to answer any questions.

