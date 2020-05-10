That Xiaomi is one of our favorite technology firms is something that is already known. Their smartphones are excellent value for money and when you look for a good terminal and with a fairly affordable price, Xiaomi is always a sensible and wise choice.

But what Xiaomi has long ceased to be a brand that only sells technological products related to smartphones and technology It is something that we all know for a long time. Fishing rods, cat beds, bottled water … even a hair dryer iron. Despite the fact that there are not a few products that Xiaomi currently sells, the truth is that we would never have imagined that the Chinese firm had dared to enter the next market.

That’s right, Xiaomi also sells sofas

No, we are not kidding. Xiaomi lacks few markets to conquer for what It will have seemed a good idea to also sell sofas, armchairs and other products of a similar nature. So we can see it on YouPin, an Asian marketplace where Xiaomi sells many of its products.

The fact that Xiaomi sells sofas is not something new, since from what we have been able to investigate it has been doing it for a couple of years within Chino. Unfortunately, it has not yet dared to leave its borders and that its sofas do not look bad. The prices that are shuffled in YouPin are quite adjusted for the type of products that they are and it is that sincerely the sofas are not cheap at all, except that one goes to stores such as Ikea.

To be honest we would love for Xiaomi to bring some of its sofas to our country. We are not going to deny that we are really fans of all their products so we are sure that we would not be disappointed. At the moment we will have to keep waiting.

