Xiaomi also sells a razor: it is for sale on Amazon Spain and it is surprisingly cheap | Technology

Xiaomi sells practically everything and more and more products of this brand are available in Spain, some of them surprising, without having anything to do with mobile telephony.

Despite the fact that Xiaomi is a brand with a lot of experience in practically everything that has to do with electronics, beyond some sectors, it has not dared to bring all its devices and products to the West, although some stores import them en masse to sell them in Spain and other countries.

The success is overwhelming, hence the manufacturer gradually becomes more and more encouraged. One of those Xiaomi gadgets that are unofficially available in Spain is its razor. Yes, you read that right: Xiaomi has a razor that you can buy for less than 30 euros in Amazon Spain.

This shaver has three blades, is waterproof and is charged with a Type C cable. It is one of the newest accessories from Xiaomi in Spain.

The price is really competitive, beating almost all the competition, even some of the most recognized brands in the sector. What’s more, shipping is national and free, so you will not have to wait weeks or there are surprises in the form of surcharges, and it is sent directly from Spain.

If you have Amazon Prime you can receive it in 24-48 hours, although if you are not, you have the option to sign up for the free trial month to speed up delivery.

This shaver has three circular metal blades and is completely waterproof, so you can use it under the shower without problems. These blades are interchangeable and the refills are also for sale on Amazon.

With 360º technology, it adapts to the contour to facilitate shaving. In addition, it is charged by USB Type C, so you can even use the mobile charger if you go on a trip to always have a battery.

It is not the only razor that the Asian brand has, although it is the only one that is sold imported in our country. There are many other curious Xiaomi accessories that have also reached the West in this way.

