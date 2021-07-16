Xiaomi already surpasses Apple in market share in smartphones, now it goes for Samsung

A decade ago Xiaomi was hardly known outside of China – not that they knew it much inside – but today it is an absolute giant in the world of consumer electronics and, of course, in the world of smartphones.

The latest data from Canalys confirm this: Xiaomi has become the second largest manufacturer in the world in market share, and for the first time beats Apple. Only Samsung is a bit above it, but at this rate it may not take long to surpass it as well.

Watch out, Samsung

According to the report of this consultancy, in the second quarter of the year Xiaomi has become for the first time in the second largest smartphone manufacturer in the world with a share of 17%.

Apple is relegated to a third place with its 14% share, while Samsung continues to dominate this segment although with a very small margin: its share is 19%, but Xiaomi’s share growth is much more striking and that could lead it to also surpass the South Korean manufacturer.

Obviously this is helped by the fact that the average prices of its devices are much lower than those of its two competitors: according to Canalys, the average prices of Xiaomi smartphones they are 40% cheaper than Samsung and 75% cheaper than Apple.

In this new milestone the company does not hide the fact that there are other competitors that also threaten the privileged positions of Samsung, Xiaomi and Apple: both Oppo and Vivo also grow at good rates, and in Canalys they point out that their investments in marketing are being more notable.

More information | Canalys