Xiaomi already has its first folding

Second day of mega-presentation of Xiaomi, and seen the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold it is clear that the technology did not put all the meat on the grill yesterday. On the contrary, and still with the importance of the new Xiaomi Mi 11, the renewal of its popular Mi Smartband and its smart projector, among other announcements, they had reserved the odd surprise for today. And this, although expected for a long time, has not ceased to surprise.

With the presentation of the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold the company finally reaches the folding smartphone segment, after more than two years of rumors and speculation, thus confirming something that we have been appreciating for some time now, and that is that 2021 will probably be the year in which we will see the bets of many manufacturers in this field. Not surprisingly, Samsung already pointed a few months ago in this regard, by reallocating the resources it used in the development of its Note to work on this type of device.

As you can see, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold replicates the book design of the Samsung Galaxy Fold. On its front we find a first screen, called secondary, built on a panel 6.52-inch AMOLED with HD + resolution (2,520 x 840 dots), an overall brightness of 700 nits (which can spike up to 900 nits), Dolby Vision compatible, and a 90 hertz refresh rate. This is the screen that will be used to operate the smartphone when it is folded.

It is when unfolding the main one, of course, when the differential factor of folding smartphones such as the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold against conventional phones comes into view. And it is that here we find a 8.01-inch WQHD display with a resolution of 2,480 x 1,860 dots and a density of 387 pixels per inch. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 +, reproduces the DCI-P3 color space, and offers a brightness that can reach 600 nits.

Something that worries potential folding phone buyers a lot is the resistance of the main screen. To ensure this point, the technology company has subjected the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold to multiple opening and closing tests (the voluntary operation that can be the most harmful to the screen) and, they claim, successfully passed 200,000 folds in reliability tests and up to 1 million in extreme reliability tests.

Although applications adapted specifically to the aspect ratio of the main screen of the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold and other folding screens will still have to arrive, the phone already offers some tools with which to start taking advantage of its screen design, such as the split screen function, the possibility of drag and drop between windows, to establish a desktop mode… Given that the form factor of smartphones like the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold is reminiscent of that of PC workspaces, it makes perfect sense that they also begin to inherit some of their peculiarities.

Inside we find, of course, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, in configurations with 12 and 16 gigs of LPDDR5 RAM at 3,200 megahertz, and with storage capacities of de 256 and 512 gigabytes UFS 3.1. This places it at the highest point of the manufacturer’s smartphones, even above the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which offers a maximum of 12 gigabytes of RAM. And it is understandable, of course, since the multitasking options offered by the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold screen will undoubtedly be a litmus test for the performance of this top of the range.

Although you may have already imagined it for the Snapdragon 888 and, above all, because a top of the range in 2021 without it would be surprisingly absurd, yes, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold has 5G connectivity (Sub6 and mmWave), which completes its connectivity section with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

To power all these components, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold has a 5,020 milliamp total charge shared between two batteries, one of 2,460mAh and 2,560mAh, a configuration that allows the device to offer a delivery rate of 10 amps. It has a fast charging function at 67 watts (similar to that of the Mi 11 Ultra) with an optimized parallel charging system. In this way, according to the manufacturer, it is possible to carry out a full device charge in a record time of 37 minutes.

And why does the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold need a power system capable of delivering 10 amps? The key point for this, according to Xiaomi, is its sound system, since the smartphone has a unique configuration of four speakers signed by Hardam Kardon. With this proposal, Xiaomi is the first manufacturer to offer panoramic surround sound on a smartphone, and thanks to the delivery capacity of its power system, the speakers offer adequate sound power.

As for its camera (yes, its only camera, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold does not have a front camera for selfies), the Xiaomi foldable has four sensors: a main one of 108 megapixels, a wide angle of 13 megapixels, a telephoto lens eight-megapixel lens and an eight-megapixel macro lens. The Surge C1, the first processor developed by Xiaomi for this purpose, is responsible for the processing of the images.

At the moment the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold has been presented for your local market, China, without mention of international expansion plans. However, it is hard to think that they do not have it in mind and that, sooner or later, Xiaomi’s first folding will reach the rest of the world. These are the three versions presented today:

Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold 12/256 GB: 9,999 yuan, about 1,300 euros. Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold 12/512 GB: 10,999 yuan, about 1,430 euros. Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold Special Edition 16/512 GB: 12,999 yuan, about 1,690 euros.

More information: Xiaomi