Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday in a phone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump that the two countries, despite their rivalry, “must unite against the epidemic” of COVID-19, an official media reported.

It is a message of appeasement after a series of verbal attacks between Beijing and Washington in recent days on this issue.

“China is ready to continue sharing information and experiences with the United States without reservation,” Xi said, according to public television CCTV.

In recent weeks, Trump has repeatedly accused Chinese authorities of being slow to communicate about the severity of the new coronavirus. According to the US president, the spread could have been limited. Beijing accused Trump in turn of “evading his responsibilities.”

In addition, Trump and his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, increased tension with Beijing by referring to the pathogen as “Chinese virus” in various public statements.

To top it off, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry suggested in early March in a tweet that the US military could have brought COVID-19 to the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the epidemic broke out in December.

But Friday’s phone conversation seemed to bury the hatchet for now. Trump himself sent a message in this regard as soon as he spoke with his counterpart.

“I just had a very good conversation with Chinese President Xi,” the president said on Twitter.

“We have talked in detail about the coronavirus, which is sweeping a large part of our planet. China has suffered a lot and acquired a solid understanding of the virus. We work closely together. Much respect,” Trump said.

The phone call between the two leaders also coincides with a spectacular increase in coronavirus infections in the United States, where 82,000 infections have already been surpassed, making the country the first in the world in number of cases.

American hospitals face a shortage of material and medical equipment, which Chinese companies could alleviate thanks to their enormous production capacities.

Xi acknowledged that bilateral relations are at a “particularly crucial” moment and considered cooperation to be “the only good decision” that can be made today.

“I hope that the United States will take concrete actions to improve bilateral relations,” added the Chinese president, adding that some Chinese regions and also companies in the country had provided medical equipment and other support to the United States in its fight against the coronavirus.

Before the start of the pandemic, the two countries were waging a trade war due to the US decision to impose customs duties that punished Chinese products.