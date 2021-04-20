XI most valuable of the Copa Libertadores 2021 reaches 150 million

Tres del Flamengo

The top XI of the Copa Libertadores 2021 reaches a market value of 147.3 million euros and has Gabriel Veron as the player with the highest market value of the line-up with 25 million euros. The 18-year-old pearl of Palmeiras is the most valuable of the tournament and Flamengo is the most represented team with three players, two from River Plate, two from Vélez, another two from current champion Palmeiras, one from Atlético Mineiro and another from Boca Juniors.

Six Brazilians, three Argentines, one Colombian and one Peruvian make up the ideal formation of the most important club competition in South America, which today is experiencing the beginning of the group stage.

The forward is made up of River Plate’s coffee striker Rafael Santos Borré, the second most valuable of the Argentine team with € 15 million, accompanied by Gabriel Barbosa ‘Gabigol’ from Flamengo, the ‘MVP’ of his team.

River 5: most valuable players of the Copa Libertadores 2021

20 Yeferson Soteldo – Santos FC – Market value: € 8 million

19 Jorge Carrascal – River Plate – Market value: € 8 million

18 Danilo – Palmeiras – Market value: € 8 million

17 Igor Gomes – São Paulo – Market value: € 8.5 M

16 Marcos Paulo – Fluminense – Market value: € 9 M

15 Matías Zaracho – Atlético Mineiro – Market value: € 10 M

14 Fausto Vera – Argentinos Juniors – Market value: € 11 M

13 Pedro – Flamengo – Market value: € 12 M

12 Julián Álvarez – River Plate – Market value: € 12 M

11 Kaio Jorge – Santos FC – Market value: € 12 M

10 Gonzalo Montiel – River Plate – Market value: € 12.5 M

9 Gerson – Flamengo – Market value: € 14 million

8 Gabriel Menino – Palmeiras – Market value: € 14 million

7 Giorgian de Arrascaeta – Flamengo – Market value: € 15 million

6 Cristian Pavón – Boca Juniors – Market value: € 15 M

5 Santos Borré – River Plate – Market value: € 15 M

4 Nicolás De La Cruz – River Plate – Market value: € 18 M

3 Gabriel Barbosa – Flamengo – Market value: € 20 M

2 Thiago Almada – Vélez Sarsfield – Market value: € 20 M

1 Gabriel Veron – Palmeiras – Market value: € 25 M

Thiago Almada and Gabriel Veron

The bands are for the offensive midfielder of Vélez Sarsfield Thiago Almada, with € 20 million, and for the aforementioned Veron del Palmeiras. The center of the field of the XI top of the Libertadores is fully Brazilian with Gerson from Flamengo and Gabriel Menino from Palmeiras, both valued at 14 million euros.

The defense of four is made up of Atlético Mineiro’s left-back Guilherme Arana, a former Sevilla FC player, while the right lane is for River’s second professional Gonzalo Montiel (12.5).

The axis of the rear is occupied by the Peruvian Velez Luis Abram and the Brazilian center-back of Flamengo Bruno Viana, priced at 7 million euros. The most valuable goalkeeper is Boca Juniors veteran Esteban Andrada. The four-time international with Albiceleste is the third Argentine in the top XI of the Copa Libertadores 2021.

The most valuable XI of the Copa Libertadores 2021.

