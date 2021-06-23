Xi Jinping video calls the first Chinese space station

The three astronauts traveled to space on June 17 and will remain there for 3 months

Astronauts Nie Haisheng, 56, Liu Boming, 54, and Tang Hongbo, 45, took off from Earth on Thursday June 17 aboard the Shenzhou-12, and entered the unfinished capsule of the Tianhe space station that very night.

They will live aboard the space station for a total of three months, testing its various systems and putting the module into full operation. China’s space station, due for completion in late 2022, will be the only alternative to the United States-led International Space Station (ISS), which has been operational for two decades, and which could be closed in 2024.

President Xi, along with the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and chairman of the Central Military Commission, did not hesitate to influence the nation’s gratitude. “You are the first group of astronauts in the Tianhe core module, and you will carry out space missions for three months. The entire Chinese people care about your life,” Xi said during the so-called Earth-to-space.

Nie, commander of the Shenzhou-12 crew, assured the Chinese president that they were feeling fine and that their work is going according to schedule. He also explained that the central Tianhe module has better working and living conditions for astronauts, and that the Chinese now have a long-term home in space.

The Chinese president said that the construction of China’s space station is a milestone within the country’s space objective, and believes that it will make pioneering contributions to the peaceful use of outer space by humanity.

The Shenzhou-12 mission will help test technologies related to long-term astronaut stays, as well as the recycling and life support system, the supply of space materials, extravehicular activities and operations and in-orbit maintenance.

These technologies are essential for the construction of the space station, and will lay an important foundation for human exploration of deeper space in the future.