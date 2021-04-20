Xi challenges US global leadership and calls for integration

(Bloomberg) – Chinese President Xi Jinping called for greater global economic integration and warned of possible decoupling while urging the United States and its allies to avoid “giving instructions to others.”

“International affairs must be conducted through negotiations and discussions, and the future fate of the world must be decided by all countries,” Xi said Tuesday at the Boao Forum on Asia, without naming the US specifically. . “One or a few countries should not impose their rules on others, and the world should not be led by the unilateralism of a few countries.”

In a veiled criticism of US efforts to reduce dependence on Chinese supply chains and retain exports of products such as advanced computer chips, Xi said that “any effort to build barriers and achieve decoupling works against of the economic and market principles, and would only harm others without achieving their own benefit ”.

“What we need in the world today is justice, not hegemony,” Xi said, adding that China will never participate in an arms race. “Giving instructions to others or meddling in the internal affairs of others will not receive any support.”

Xi spoke on video to more than 2,000 officials and business executives who attended the Boao conference in person in the southern Hainan province of the island. World leaders and the heads of the International Monetary Fund and the United Nations attended the opening ceremony via video link, according to state media.

After canceling the forum last year due to the coronavirus outbreak, resuming the conference, billed as an Asian version of the World Economic Forum in Davos, is a sign that China is open for business.

China is making a concerted effort to improve ties with American companies in particular. A host of American executives participate in the forum, including Tim Cook of Apple Inc., Elon Musk of Tesla Inc., Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone Group Inc and Ray Dalio of Bridgewater Associates.

Original Note: Xi Challenges US Global Leadership, Warns Against Decoupling

