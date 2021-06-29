Xhaka will miss the match against Spain due to suspension

Jun 29, 2021 at 12:34 AM CEST

Granit Xhaka, midfielder of Arsenal and captain of the Swiss national team, will miss the quarterfinal match of Euro 2020 against Spain due to suspension.

Xhaka, determining player in the scheme of Vladimir Petkovic, saw the second yellow card of the championship in the round of 16 match against France and was the only one of those warned that he will not be able to be in the historic clash against Spain in Saint Petersburg.

The player faced the duel against France with a card, which he saw in the third game of the group stage, against Turkey (3-1) on June 20, a match that was held in Baku, with goals for the Helvetians of Seferovic and Shaqiri (2).

Switzerland eliminated France, current world champion, after the penalty shootout (5-4) after finishing the match with a tie at three, while Spain got rid of the universal runner-up, Croatia, by winning in overtime 5-3.