Xerez takes three points after defeating San Roque Lepe 1-0

05/12/2021 at 10:13 PM CEST

The San Roque Lepe failed to prevail over Xerez, who won 1-0 during the match held this Wednesday in the Youth Stadium. The Xerez wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last game to him Lucena City by a score of 1-0. On the part of the visiting team, the San Roque Lepe he came from beating 2-0 at his stadium at Ceuta in the last game held. With this defeat the San Roque Lepe was placed in second position at the end of the game, while the Xerez is third.

The first team to score was the Xerez, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Alex Colorado In minute 18. With this score the first part of the match ended.

The scoreboard did not move in the second half, so the match ended with the score 1-0.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench bald, Juan Carlos, Orihuela, Flueras Y Javi forján replacing Duck, Alex Colorado, Lolo garrido, Chuma Y Palaces, while the changes by the visiting team were Pablo Ortiz, Ferdinand, Tommy Montenegro, Javi medina Y Borja, which entered through Beke, Rydstrand, Juanjo, Nané Y Queen.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Juan Carlos by the Xerez already Rydstrand Y Abeledo by the lepero team.

At the moment, the Xerez he gets 45 points and the San Roque Lepe with 49 points.

The next day the Jerez team will play away from home against the Salerm Puente Genil, Meanwhile he San Roque Lepe will seek the triumph in his fief before him Xerez Deportivo.

Data sheetXerez:Salvi, Lainez, Israel, Dani, Lucas, Álex Colorado (Juan Carlos, min.68), Lolo Garrido (Orihuela, min.68), Juanito, Palacios (Javi Forján, min.80), Pato (Calvo, min.35 ) and Chuma (Flueras, min. 80)San Roque Lepe:Robador, Juanjo (Tommy Montenegro, min.70), Álex Carmona, Beke (Pablo Ortiz, min.42), Antonio Lopez, Reina (Borja, min.77), Rydstrand (Fernando, min.46), Camacho, Juan Gómez , Abeledo and Nané (Javi Medina, min.77)Stadium:Youth StadiumGoals:Alex Colorado (1-0, min. 18)