Xerez Deportivo beats Salerm Puente Genil 2-1 and takes all three points

04/10/2021 at 8:53 PM CEST

The Xerez Deportivo won at home 2-1 their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division held this Saturday at the Municipal Stadium Chapín. With this defeat, the Pontanese team was placed in sixth position after the end of the match, while the Xerez Deportivo is second.

The first part of the confrontation began in an excellent way for the local team, who inaugurated the luminous thanks to the goal of Jacob in the 19th minute, ending the first half with a 1-0 score on the scoreboard.

In the second period luck came for him Xerez Deportivo, who increased his scoring account compared to his rival with a goal of Antonio Sanchez at 57 minutes. The Pontanese team reduced distances thanks to a bit of Ezequiel in the 64th minute, thus ending the duel with a final score of 2-1.

During the match changes were made to both teams. The players of the Xerez Deportivo who entered the game were Marcelo, Eraser, Cease, Manolo Baeza Y L replacing Junior, Javilillo, Camacho, Jacob Y Antonio Sanchez, while changes in the Salerm Puente Genil They were Cat, Jorge, Joseca, Christian Y Chenkam, who entered to supply Ivan Henares, Save Vegas, Carmona, Ruiz Y Nunez.

The referee sanctioned six players with a yellow card. He showed two yellow cards to Antonio Sanchez Y Adrian Rodriguez, of Xerez Deportivo and four to Ivan Henares, Migue Garcia, Ruiz Y Nunez of Salerm Puente Genil.

At the moment, the Xerez Deportivo he gets 40 points and the Salerm Puente Genil with 33 points.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the Xerez Deportivo will play his match against him Lucena City at home. For his part, Salerm Puente Genil will play at home his match against him Ceuta.

Data sheetXerez Deportivo:Camacho (César, min.70), Edet, Adrián Rodríguez, Fran Ávila, Junior (Marcelo, min.67), Javilillo (Goma, min.67), Curro, Antonio Jesús, Antonio Sánchez (L, min.87), Bello and Jacobo (Manolo Baeza, min. 80)Salerm Puente Genil:Cristian, Siles, Edu Chia, Carmona (Joseca, min.78), Núñez (Chenkam, min.85), Migue García, Ruiz (Christian, min.78), Ezequiel, Iván Henares (Gato, min.56), Salva Vegas (Jorge, min.56) and CantyStadium:Municipal Stadium ChapínGoals:Jacobo (1-0, min. 19), Antonio Sánchez (2-0, min. 57) and Ezequiel (2-1, min. 64)