Xerez Deportivo beat Ciudad de Lucena at the Ciudad de Lucena Stadium (0-1)

04/28/2021 at 10:05 PM CEST

The Xerez Deportivo added three points to his scoreboard after getting a hard-fought victory against him Lucena City, which was imposed 0-1 this Wednesday in the Lucena City Stadium. The Lucena City came with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving the victory by 2-3 against the Ceuta. On the visitors’ side, the Xerez Deportivo won in his fief 2-1 his last match in the competition against the Salerm Puente Genil. Thanks to this result, the Jerez team is third, while the Lucena City he is second at the end of the game.

The game started in a favorable way for the visiting team, who inaugurated the light with a goal from the penalty spot of Antonio Sanchez in the 23rd minute. With this result, the first half of the match ended.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the result 0-1.

In the chapter of the changes, the soccer players of the Lucena City who entered the game were rose, Salvi, Left handed Y Roldan replacing Michael, Chucky, Mario Ruiz placeholder image Y Alan, while changes in the Xerez Deportivo They were Beni, Manolo Baeza Y Bruno blacksmith, who entered to replace Fran Avila, Eraser Y Jacob.

The referee gave a yellow card to Marcos Pérez Y Alan by the local team already Antonio Sanchez, Eraser, Beautiful, Higher Y Curro by the Jerez team.

With this result, the Lucena City remains with 44 points and the Xerez Deportivo Get 40 points after winning the duel.

Data sheetCity of Lucena:Adri Escalera, Marcos Pérez, Pablo Gallardo, Mario Ruiz (Zurdo, min.66), Juan Delgado, Nacho, Víctor Morillo, Adrian Ruiz, Alan (Roldán, min.84), Michael (Rosa, min.45) and Chucky ( Salvi, min.66)Xerez Deportivo:Camacho, Fran Ávila (Beni, min.37), Oca, Jacobo (Bruno Herrero, min.81), Goma (Manolo Baeza, min.81), Antonio Sánchez, Javilillo, Antonio Jesús, Junior, Edet and CurroStadium:Lucena City StadiumGoals:Antonio Sánchez (0-1, min. 23)