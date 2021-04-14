Xerez beat San Roque Lepe 0-1

Apr 14, 2021 at 9:04 PM CEST

The Xerez played and won 0-1 as a visitor last Wednesday’s game in the City of Lepe. With this good result, the Jerez team is fourth, while the San Roque Lepe is second at the end of the duel.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the break came the goal for him Xerez, who took the opportunity to open the scoring through a goal of Chuma shortly before the end, specifically in 97, ending the match with a final score of 0-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the San Roque Lepe gave entrance to Borja, Javi medina Y Tommy Montenegro for Fernando, Pablo Ortiz Y Juan Gomez, Meanwhile he Xerez gave entrance to Palaces, Gonzalo, Ramon Verdu, Chuma Y Orihuela for Juanito, Lainez, Joselito, bald Y Javi forján.

The match referee showed four yellow cards. Of the two teams, Tommy Montenegro of the local team and Luke, Dani Y Joselito The visiting team were booked with a yellow card.

With this result, the San Roque Lepe he gets 45 points and the Xerez achieves 38 points after winning the match.

The next round of the Second Phase of the Third Division will face the San Roque Lepe at home against Xerez Deportivo, Meanwhile he Xerez will face in his fief before the Salerm Puente Genil.

Data sheetSan Roque Lepe:Robador, Antonio Lopez, Pablo Ortiz (Javi Medina, min.78), Álex Carmona, Juanjo, Camacho, Rydstrand, Fernando (Borja, min.66), Juan Gómez (Tommy Montenegro, min.83), Abeledo and NanéXerez:Salvi, Lucas, Dani, Joselito (Ramon Verdú, min.75), Lolo Garrido, Juanito (Palacios, min.63), Juan Carlos, Pato, Calvo (Chuma, min.75), Lainez (Gonzalo, min.63) and Javi Forján (Orihuela, min.85)Stadium:City of LepeGoals:Chuma (0-1, min. 97)