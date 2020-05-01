Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch very soon with some interesting improvements. In addition to offering a renewed graphic section, the RPG will have new content.

In case you don’t remember, Nintendo confirmed a novelty called Future Connected long ago. It is an epilogue not included in the original version of the title for Wii or in its port for Nintendo 3DS.

The content certainly has players excited, as it will offer more details of the protagonists’ story and other surprise elements that were revealed today.

What’s new Xenoblade Chronicles will offer on Switch?

As we mentioned, Future Connected will give us the opportunity to meet a new adventure of Melia and Shulk. According to recent information, the epilogue will also incorporate a new battle system.

For now there are very few details about him, as we only know that the Nopons will be an active part of the battles. These peculiar creatures will work as support or reinforcements.

Furthermore, it is noted that Future Connected will also offer the opportunity to explore new maps. Because of this, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition promises to be a fairly robust content pack that will offer many hours of gameplay.

The Future Connected events will occur 1 year after the main story of the RPG. According to recent reports, the content will be unlocked from the beginning, so there is no need to complete the extensive title to access it.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition will debut exclusively for Nintendo Switch on May 29. Do you want to know more about the RPG? Then visit this link.

