Monolith Soft has just released a remastering of this classic RPG on the Nintendo Switch.

For a few days now, Nintendo Switch players have been able to enjoy the remastering of the fantastic Xenoblade Chronicles, one of the great video games of the Wii generation that today celebrates ten years of life. It also makes it already a successful brand for Nintendo and the prestigious Japanese studio of Monolith Soft, who at that time were not exactly newbies.

Monolith wants to give more value to the Xenoblade saga with new gamesAuthors of the mythical Xenogears saga, Monolith Soft also surprised Nintendo players with his fantastic role-playing series. Baten Kaitos on the veteran GameCube. In the end, it is more than 20 years of history that have made this Japanese studio one of the most respected in JRPG, and without a doubt, Xenoblade Chronicles has been one of its most celebrated works, adapting even to the Nintendo 3DS circuits. .

In our analysis of Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition we highlight that this role-playing adventure shows that “it maintains all its attributes as a great J-RPG”, surprising with the strength of its history and the vastness of its game world. This new version of the Monolith Soft game also includes a epilogue Completely original with a new story and additional challenges.

Monolith Soft recently assured that they will continue to be dumped in the Xenoblade saga, even when they are open to work on smaller-scale projects. Do not forget that Nintendo Switch received in its first months of life the remarkable Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and already in the days of Wii U, Xenoblade Chronicles X is released, a game that many fans want to see adapted to Nintendo Switch.

