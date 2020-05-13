Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

From time to time a new photograph arrived thanks to video game magazines and web pages of the time, which was presented to society at E3 2009 with the name of Monado: The Beginning of the World. Ok, it was a new RPG on the way to Wii, that was always an interesting thing to see, and neither more nor less than endorsed by Nintendo … but calling, what is said to attract attention, at least it did not succeed, in my case. It was a title by the same people from Disaster: Day of Crisis for Wii, a title that did not leave me indifferent, creators of the Nintendo GameCube Baten Kaitos, a couple of RPG’s of cards that unfortunately I missed. But I do not know. Perhaps because of the first images that were shown of its protagonists, who looked somewhat “strange”, or whatever it was, Xenoblade Chronicles took a long time to get my attention. And I would say that I was not the only one who, until he was seen as an ojiplatico roaming around Bionis, with his jaw reaching the ground, he was not really able to realize what he had been ignoring until now. It was the return, at least for a server, to the magical feeling that RPGs I longed for from the 16-bit era produced.

Reassuring Warning: In this article you will NOT find spoiler content. We have even avoided using materials from the Nintendo itself that may reveal clues about the new content of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

What Xenoblade Chronicles meant

As you may have seen in the title of this article, what you are reading is nothing more than a preview of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, the Nintendo Switch version, a title that, with this (not counting its digital availability on Wii U), already has three versions released on three different platforms, this being the “Definitive Edition”. And you know what? Fortunately or unfortunately, we can’t go into too much detail, for that you will have to wait for the analysis that will come out in later days, but we will take this opportunity to tell you, without going into depth, which means for someone like me to live again under the skin of Shulk, without revealing absolutely nothing about the plot . Someone like me? I am neither more nor less than a lover of RPG games who grew up with Secret of Mana, Chrono Trigger or Final Fantasy VI, among other unrepeatable gems. That is to say, «one more» of the lucky ones who lived through that golden age.

Mekonis, in an image from an original artwork for the Wii version. He fought against Bionis in an almost eternal combat, which was suspended in a tie that led to the birth of the races that ended up inhabiting their bodies.

In 2010, a decade ago, Xenoblade Chronicles arrived in Japan (2011 in Europe, 2012 in America thanks to the requests of fans) surprising locals and strangers with its innovative approach, impressive world, for the story runs the length and breadth of the body of two titans full of beautiful locations, charismatic characters, refreshing gameplay, a soundtrack of the most unforgettable that you can find in a video game and a argument that kept on surprising and encouraging you to devour more and more hours of play.

An image of Xenoblade Chronicles 3D for the New Nintendo 3DS / New Nintendo 2DS family. The laptop moved it freely, but its small upper screen was not the right place to enjoy such a beautiful game.

Technically it took the Wii far beyond what we dreamed a machine crossed out by many could do when it came to visually impressing gamers. If I had had to rate this RPG in the Wii times, I would have put it, without hesitation, a 100 in style, because it was very nice things for me, that went beyond the title itself. My little Mario, 6 years old, always accompanied me in the game sessions, even helping to level up. And you know what? The soundtrack of this title, so deeply penetrated us (my family), that even its most beautiful final theme played at my wedding ceremony. Definitely, We are not few who are very grateful to Monolith Soft for creating this video game.

The definitive version of the colossus?

Can you imagine that this Definitive Edition is nothing but the same wonderful video game, with a great facelift, among other quite interesting issues, including new costumes for our heroes. But being very honest with you, if it were a graphic issue, I think that the “nickname” of its subtitle is not deserved. Nintendo Switch, in itself, would be able to go further in the graphic section, as we will see in the analysis there are many elements that do not go beyond a necessary high-definition face lift, with the characters being the best of the parts, but still these could look much better. That is, according to what I have lived as a player, I can imagine the world and characters of Xenoblade Chronicles much more “definitive” than I am living with this version. But, beyond the “graphics”, which of course are not everything, there are other issues to keep in mind to earn the name “Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition”.

Monado awaits you

We could talk about the additions during the game, including some aids that make things, let’s say, more intuitive. But it is the new story what represents the dream of everyone who ended in his day Xenoblade Chronicles. “Anything else”. In other words, this new content is a gift, because immediately after finishing this eternal video game, you are left wanting more and more, with questions, which were never answered in Xenoblade Chroniches X, or in Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Questions , we are not going to ask you, but believe us you will.

See also

A known fact is that This new story, called “Connected Futures,” takes place immediately after the original story ends., something that will take you a whole collection of tens of hours. However, it is available, if you wish, to be played as soon as you start Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition. We will receive a warning, which precisely tells us that what we are about to see is just what happens when completing the original game. And so it is, including scenes from just the end … And that is why we highly recommend you, both to the veterans of this title, and to those who are going to start it right now, that as much as curiosity strikes you, DO NOT START «CONNECTED FUTURES» UNTIL THE MAIN STORY IS COMPLETED. The temptation will be great, especially if you know the whole story, but you have an opportunity to relive Xenoblade Chronicles like never before. Although some the beauty of some scenarios could go further in graphic matters, touring the Satorul Mangrove again at night, it’s more incredible than ever, to name just one of the locations that win in beauty, thanks to this graphic review.

If it surprised you on Wii, on Nintendo Switch it is simply more beautiful

And so far we can count. It is true that we could have talked about history, about some improvements that this version boasts, even delving into details about Connected Futures. We still have a lot to tell you, but you will have to wait for the analysis from Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, where we won’t touch details of the story either, because it is something that you must know for yourself. For now, stay with the idea that, if you love the original as it was, this version can not disappoint you, except if you want to find fault with graphics. And if you love RPGs, and you never had the opportunity to tour Bionis … tremendous luck yours, with what you are about to discover.

By the way, if you have not yet reserved it, Amazon Spain gives a beautiful Monado keychain with your reservation.

Related