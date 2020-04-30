Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition will reach Nintendo Switch at the end of next May 2020, specifically, on the 29th, and it will come with some news regarding its previous versions. If we were recently aware that there might be a possibility to alternate between the original soundtrack and the new remastered soundtrack, now one of those novelties would be related to «Connected Futures», the new epilogue that will tell the story of Shulk and other characters a year after the end of the original plot that we have known since the title first came out on the now more than legendary Nintendo Wii.

Connected Futures would have a different combat system than the base game of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition digital shopping cards are now available in Japan and, as with other titles, these cards would have revealed a new feature of ‘Connected Futures’. As we can see on the back (in case we know Japanese, obviously), it is indicated that this epilogue will have a new combat system, which would bring more variety to a game that is already almost round in regards to its playability. However, we don’t know any more details yet, so all we can do is keep waiting for official details from the Great N.

Will this combat system be a modification of the one included in the base game, as it happened with Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and its expansion “Torna, the golden nation”? And you, how would you like this new way of facing the enemies that we will find on the shoulder of the Titan Bionis? What do you expect from this new epilogue that, by name, aims to connect this first title with the rest of those who make up this Monolith Soft saga?

