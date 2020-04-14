Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition will come to Nintendo Switch next May 2020, specifically, on the 29th, and so we can live again this story of Shulk and company that unfolds in a world in which living beings inhabit the inert bodies of the two great titans Bionis and Meconis. Thus, although it was recently confirmed that we could access «Connected Futures», the new epilogue of the game, from the outset, without having to complete the main story before, now Big N has confirmed when this new story will take place. We tell you in the following lines!

The epilogue to Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition will take place one year after the end of the story. Spoilers below!

Set one year after the main story, Future Connected is a new epilogue chapter included in #XenobladeChronicles: Definitive Edition. It’s available right from the start and can be experienced at any time! pic.twitter.com/5OkSUQmwdO – Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) April 14, 2020

As revealed by Nintendo itself through the official Twitter account dedicated to the European territory, the epilogue of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition will be set one year after the end of the game. That is, when 365 days (or 366) have passed since Shulk and company defeated Zanza and thus managed to stop their plans to consume all the life that existed on the surface of the increasingly alive Titan Bionis. Thus, in this new story we will accompany Shulk and Melia in the new area of ​​Bionis’s shoulder, which, although it was already included in the Wii version, was not accessible through legal methods, since it was an area that it was decided to leave out of the development of the story.

In this way, we can only continue to ask ourselves what will happen in this epilogue. Will your title refer to what connects to Xenoblade Chronicles 2 or Xenoblade Chronicles X? It only takes a little more than a month until this and other answers have an answer

