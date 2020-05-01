Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition will reach Nintendo Switch the next May 29, 2020, and one of its main novelties will be the inclusion of an epilogue that will take place a year after the main story of the title concludes. Although we recently learned that this epilogue would have a new combat system (although we do not know more details), now the japanese website has been updated with new information and with new images of what we can see in «Futures Connected«, And the Big N has also launched a new trailer through their official Japanese YouTube channel.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition reveals itself in new photos and in a new video

A year after the final battle, the world is at peace and the different races of the world of Xenoblade Chronicles are working to restore peace, but the story of Shulk and Melia is not over, since in «Connected Futures», the new Afterword, both will head to Alcamoth, the imperial capital. However, when they were reaching this area, located on the shoulder of Bionis, they are surprised by an attack, which causes their plans to be cut short. Thus, in this new area there is a mineral that makes several portions of land float.

Also, Shulk and Melia will not be alone, as two new Nopon, Kino and Nene, will join them and, although they are still young, they have great combat skills. Nino wants to become a great hero for the sake of his father, while Nene is Kino’s adoptive mother. However, they are not the only Nopon that will appear, since Shulk and company must search and gather the Noponrangers, a group of the most diverse that will help them using a powerful attack, as long as the group fulfills this mission of returning to put them together.

Of course, since Shulk no longer has the ability to see the future, now they must be more cautious when facing new enemies known as “The Beasts of the Mist”, which, in addition to being powerful, have the ability to emit waves that draw opponents to them.

