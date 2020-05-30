Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is already available in Nintendo Switch, which means that we can now play this story set in the Titans Bionis and Mekonis on four of the platforms of the Great N. So, as with any self-respecting title, on launch day a new trailer is shown with its main characteristics, and this has also been the case of the titanic adventure of Shulk and company in which they will discover their origin, but also that their destiny is in their own hands. Time to wield the Monado and fight to survive!

Life in Colony 9 is not easy, and more since the Mekon, metallic beings that come from the Titan Mekonis, decided to invade it and destroy everything in its path. This is how Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edtion begins, an adventure that, unlike its sequel, “only” allows us to explore two titans. In addition, in this launch trailer we can also briefly see what the combat system is like and some of the areas that we will explore, in which we will miss a large number of hours. However, this video is not only dedicated to the main adventure, but also, at the end, we have a brief preview of «Connected Futures», a totally new epilogue to this version of the hybrid console that takes place a year after the main events and that leads us to explore the shoulder of Bionis, an area that, although it was already included in the code of the Wii edition, the players had not been able to visit legally, since Monolith Soft decided to eliminate it by not finding a real reason to justify its inclusion.

And you, are you ready to join Shulk in a story that, throughout these ten years since he first arrived on Wii, has left no one indifferent?

