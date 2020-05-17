Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is on its way to Nintendo Switch and next May 29, 2020 The possibility of visiting the large areas of the Titan Bionis, but also those of the Titan Mekonis, will open before us. And speaking of Mekonis, Nintendo has now shared a video through social networks in which we can briefly listen to the new version of Time to Fight!, one of the combat themes that sounds throughout this titanic adventure.

We can already hear the start of the new version of Mechanical Rhythm, one of the combat themes belonging to Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

🔊 Who said that on Sundays you have to relax yes or yes? Turn up the volume and say goodbye to the week with the remastered version of the song “Time to Fight”! # XenobladeChronicles pic.twitter.com/UjBXmVscla – Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) May 17, 2020

The social network Twitter has been chosen by the Big N to briefly introduce us to the new version of Time to Fight !, one of the themes that will play throughout the extensive adventure of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, as it already happened with the theme from Colonia 9 or with Mechanical Rhythm. Thus, in this new 30-second video we can hear what the start of this new version of one of the favorite themes of those who have already traveled from top to bottom the surfaces that are part of the inert bodies of the two great and only titans that exist in this world.

In this way, if we want to continue listening to this soundtrack, we only have to get a copy of Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition once it is available on the hybrid console at the end of the month. And you, are you one of those who know Shulk simply because of his inclusion in Super Smash Bros. or are you one of those who took one of those copies of Wii or 3DS that are so coveted today? (You can also be one of those who played the game in digital format on Wii U, we don’t deny that).

