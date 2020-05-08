The long-awaited remake is coming to Nintendo Switch in a matter of a few weeks.

As it is practically a cult game, it is not surprising that Nintendo Switch users have high expectations forXenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, remake of the JRPG originally released on Wii. It is close to its premiere: its arrival in stores is scheduled for May 29, and at this point we have already seen how good its renewed appearance feels. But if what has been shown so far is not enough, you are in luck.

Nintendo has released, on its YouTube channel for North America, anew trailerof the game: “All about Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition”. As its name suggests, it is areviewin English of everything the program offers at the level of history, mechanics and improvements over the original version; so it’s great to catch up or go over the details that we already know. The best thing is to be able to see almostseven minutesof playable material, undoubtedly the largest volume of content that has been presented in the game so far.

As a reminder, one of the main novelties of the remake is that it includes an epilogue set one year after the original events, which includes its own narrative and even another combat system. Also, if you already know the original story, you will be given the opportunity to jump directly to this content without going through thecampaignFirst.

Xenoblade Chronicles, from the creators of Xenosaga, is a JRPG about a pica fight between humans and robots. It features the talents of Tetsuya Takahashi and his team at Monolith Soft, one of Nintendo’s most loved and respected collaborators. In the Xenoblade Chronicles review you can see our opinion on the original game, although this version promises to greatly improve what was seen in that one.

More about: Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition and Nintendo.

