Xenet It is one of the local operators that has managed to stand out for a long time thanks to rates that significantly lower the average price of the giga with respect to what has been seen in other more recognized OMVs. But beyond his local vocation for the internet offer at home, his mobile rates They are available to users from any corner of Spain.

With the offers of the majority of operators focused mainly on convergence, one of the ways to stand out for those who offer fiber service throughout the territory, has been through family rates that include several mobile lines with unlimited minutes and data shared, no need to combine with an internet connection at home.

Additional 5 GB without price changes

Xenet began its journey in the field of family rates last February and has now just improved its offer with an increase of 5 GB in each of the available modalities, and at no additional cost. In this way, the rate of 18 euros goes from 15 to 20 GB and the rate of 22 euros goes from 25 to 30 GB. In both cases, the data is shared with up to three mobile lines and unlimited minutes.

The advantage of family rates is twofold, since the lines that consume the most data can benefit from those who least consume it, thus achieving a more efficient use of the included gigs. Thanks to this, the total price to pay is usually more economical that if we add several lines with a separate rate for each one.

As an additional differentiating element, Xenet is the only OMV with Orange coverage that has opted for this type of family rate, while the other operators with similar rates they are usually under Yoigo coverage. These are the cases of Oceans, mobilfree, Ahí +, Jiayu Mobile, Netllar and even Yoigo itself.

The full offer of Xenet rates It is as summarized below:

