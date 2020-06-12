It is undeniable that the support of 2K The Nintendo Switch has been pretty good, and we’re not just referring to the annual NBA 2Ks, but titles like WWE, Civilization VI and the big three titles announced in the past Nintendo Direct Mini in March. XCOM 2 has been considered a great strategy game since its launch on PC in 2016, and now this great adventure comes to Nintendo Switch under a “compilation”. XCOM 2 Collection It has been available for a few weeks in the eShop Nintendo Switch, and during all this time, we have been able to verify that the war against the aliens is not the only difficult thing in the game.

XCOM 2 Collection marks the premiere of this series of strategic games on a Nintendo platform, and it does so with the base game and an expansion that adds additional content. What content and in what way? We will discuss that below.

To their combat posts

When we think about confronting an alien species that has implanted itself on our planet and basically controls all aspects of it, the first thing that comes to mind is the fighting. The missions they are the core of the entire XCOM 2 Collection experience, and both the variety of objectives and the depth of their combat system are noteworthy. They are not limited to simply “kill all enemies”, but also include others at the same time such as hacking computers, destroying certain mechanisms, rescuing or kidnapping VIPs, and each of those objectives forces you to plot a strategy with which to take full advantage of turns (many times these objectives have limited turns to fulfill them). Sometimes it is not necessary to eliminate everyone but to escape having fulfilled the other objectives, which also affects how we approach each mission.

When it comes to fighting, we have a strategy game where we move our units around a grid and attack mostly with firearms, and say “mostly” for good reason. Each unit has a specific role and has different weapons and abilities with which to attack enemies. For example, the commandos have a melee weapon with which to do damage when moving next to the enemy, while the specialists have a drone that allows them to hack from afar or attack with electric sparks. In principle, the variety of roles seems limited, but that allows us to have a clearer vision of our team and what we can do. As they fight and gain experience, they can “ascend” and unlock new skills and options. Even so, all units start from the same base: each one has two actions with which they can move long distances, or only move a little and attack … or as we want, with the only exception that when they attack they can no longer do more .

The other element that characterizes XCOM 2 Collection is the concealment. In most missions, our units start in a hidden state, that is, the enemy does not know they are there and will not attack them until they are detected when they enter their range of vision. This not only serves to avoid unnecessary combat, but can focus on the cheat planning how to surround enemies from different flanks. The scenarios are very dynamic, with all kinds of obstacles, slopes and buildings that we can take advantage of to hide and avoid enemy attacks or that we can destroy to catch the enemy by surprise or create shortcuts. But of course, all this can also be used by enemies (of which there is a wide variety, each with their unique abilities) to defeat you, so it is a double-edged sword. All this makes the missions as deep and you can face them as you wish.

A portable fortress

But it is time to talk about what is less known or what goes more unnoticed, but which becomes very relevant in the XCOM 2 Collection: the base and the management elements. When we are not fighting, we return to our ship /Headquarters where we spend a good amount of time. This base allows us to carry out all kinds of research (of enemies, objects and others) with which we can make new weapons, armor or tools with which to improve our soldiers. It also allows us to build other facilities that improve the capabilities of our ship or to obtain other types of improvements, but yes, we have limited resources that we must make good use of. That’s what the “exploration” part is for: on the bridge we have a world map where the objectives, the available missions, areas with resources, the different regions with which to establish contact are marked … The important thing is to know how to manage these two parts since they are directly linked: research and development take time, which only happens when you go to the bridge and scan zones / resources.

However, all this forms what can be considered the highest difficulty curve of the game. The combat aspects explain them to you very well, but the same cannot be said of management. They do not explain to you what research is for, or what it is for to create objects, or to establish contact with the regions, or to obtain resources… Everything is presented to you in a very fast and direct, simply saying “do this, do this and do this,” and when you are given complete control, you feel overwhelmed. You know you have to do those things, but not how they affect you in the missions or in the progress of the story, especially with the dreaded “Avatar Project” In short, the aliens have a secret project that they develop little by little, and if they finish it, Game Over. As you get used to the idea of ​​what you can and cannot do, you get constant warnings of new missions to do and the progress bar increases. If you decide not to do them because you want to finish an investigation, maybe the bar increases more or the enemies gain some advantage. A person who already has experience with the series is prepared for all this, but for a new player, there are too many things to try to manage. Of course, once you get used to the idea of ​​what you are doing, how everything works and you get progress, you breathe easier and you enjoy the whole better.

This lack of explanation is also affected in the own story. In a way, when you start playing XCOM 2 Collection, the game hopes you already know what it’s all about. After the tutorial you discover that you are the commander that the aliens kidnapped many years ago, and many things have happened, but there is no time, if you want more information read all this text. It does not give you an introduction to how the invasion began nor does it tell you what has happened in all this time that the commander has not been. Simply “Commander, are you alright? Well the mess. ” It is perceived as something very impersonal, and the truth is that the story does not go much further. It is mainly focused on discovering the plans of the aliens and how to destroy them, with a couple of missions with certain references and reminiscent of the past, but that a new player will not understand.

Alien interference! Oh no, it’s the game …

Now it’s time to talk about a more … thorny issue. We all know the work of Virtuous, since lately it is one of the main companies that make game ports of the last years to Nintendo Switch. Thanks to them we have had Final Fantasy X / X-2 / XII or Dark Souls Remastered, and so far, the result has been quite good. But for some reason, XCOM 2 Collection It has gotten out of hand. In the graphic section there is no major problem: you can see a clear difference with respect to other platforms, but it is an understandable drop in the case of the console in question. The problem comes with the overall performance of the game, which leaves a lot to be desired.

We are talking about framerate drops in a way constant, sometimes very abruptly and in places where there shouldn’t be. In combat, for example, you can see the characters making “jumps” from one space to another while moving from one position to another or slowdowns in the closest sequences. It usually happens more in portable mode, although the desktop mode is not spared either, especially if there are many elements on the screen. The most surprising thing is that these descents have also occurred in the ship’s management menu, when the camera zooms in and out of a room. The first time it happens, the scare is guaranteed. On the other hand, charging times are too long, and it is mainly suffered when you want to load the previous turn because you have made a mistake that you want to correct, and you have to wait a good 20-30 seconds every time you load the game. Perhaps because it is a more “recent” game or that more resources of the console requires, it has been more difficult for them. It is not something that “destroys” the gaming experience, but it is not something easy to forget either.

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

Why dedicate a separate section to talk about game expansion? On the one hand, because I think it is interesting to mention the extras that this content adds. But on the other hand, because it is exactly what has been done in XCOM 2 Collection: put it as something apart when it is not.

See also

Imagine my situation: I, totally inexperienced in XCOM, start the game and the first thing I see is a screen where I am given a choice between XCOM 2 and XCOM 2: War of the Chosen. I knew of the existence of an expansion and that it brought news, but when I see it like this, I deduce that it is an “extra adventure” with new content (as it happens in the vast majority of DLCs from other games). So I decide to start the base game and complete it, which is not a short experience (good ones 25 hours of play you take them). Satisfied, I decide to start War of the Chosen and I find … the same introduction. As I go a little further, I realize the terrible reality: it’s exactly the same game. War of the Chosen is not a new adventure, but they are a set of additions to the base game, but to enjoy them you have to replay the same game and the same story. In a way, it’s like the Settlers of Catan game: You have the base game and you have some expansions, but those expansions only work if used at the same time as the base game. It’s the same here: These are things you don’t enjoy after completing the main game, but during that game.

My complaint does not come because of how that content is, but the way in which communicated to players, especially those who arrive first in this series. Not clear at no time what does the expansion consist of until you start playing it, and they treat it like two different games. In fact, saved games are unique to each game. Undoubtedly, they should have elaborated that message better, for example, treating everything as the same game and saying at the beginning of the game “There is an expansion that includes all this; you can play only with the original content of the game or with the additions of the expansion ”. In summary, better inform the player about the product they are going to play and what they can do with it.

As for the content itself, we find that War of the Chosen adds quite a few elements that bring variety to the set. On the one hand, it adds various new enemies, including the Chosen, special enemies that reappear in various battles and do so each time with new abilities; or the Lost, a kind of zombies that alter combat mechanics giving you an extra action for each one you kill. There is also now three rebel organizations With which you can establish relationships (although they hate each other), allowing you to access new units with special abilities and different missions. In addition, a bonding system is added whereby two soldiers can bond with each other and, if sent together on a mission, gain advantages. Lastly, a new daily challenge mode and other additions to make the XCOM 2 Collection experience deeper.

XCOM 2 Collection – Time to drive out aliens, but it won’t be easy

I wish I could say that my experience with XCOM 2 Collection It has been sublime, but unfortunately it has not been so. Making things clear, XCOM 2 is a great title. It has a tactical depth and customization options (both in weapons and in the appearance of our soldiers) enviable for other games. The missions are fun and exciting, although sometimes a little unfair. The initial difficulty curve is high, but it is worth facing and overcoming it to enjoy all it has to offer.

Although as a game it is a delight, as port leaves much to be desired. Continuous frame drops and long load times are unpleasant, and depending on how demanding you are, it may or may not spoil your experience. And the way they treat the theme of base game and expansion as “two different games” when they are actually the same, is strange and confusing. They do not seem to have raised this game as the gateway to XCOM for owners of a Nintendo Switch, and that takes its toll.

We have analyzed XCOM 2 Collection thanks to a digital code provided by 2K Games. Version analyzed: 1.0.2

The salvation of humanity in your hands

XCOM 2 Collection allows you to enjoy the great strategic experience of the series on Nintendo Switch. Its combat and management systems are complex and overwhelming at first, but when you manage to master it, you really enjoy it. Unfortunately, the technical aspect is affected more by frame drops and long load times, as well as how they present the extra content.

PROS

A deep combat system full of options

Totally free management of your team and characters, although it is difficult to understand at first

CONS

Somewhat negative performance (frame drops, long load times)

They treat expansion as a separate game when it is the same game

History “assumes” that you have played previous games

Related