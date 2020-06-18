Microsoft’s streaming gaming platform xCloud, which is not out of beta yet and is available as a reduced test, will also jump into Series X. At least as far as the hardware that supports the platform is concerned, something invisible to the user but vital for the operation of cloud games.

And it is that as they point in ., the company is already proposing that its server infrastructure, which currently runs the games that users use through xCloud, is also updated to Xbox Series X, with the intention that ahead of game releases for the new generation they are compatible with the service.

Xbox Series X technology for xCloud too

It’s a vital step as Xbox Series X releases are expected to mean an unprecedented leap in load, quality and power compared to current Microsoft console games. Current plans are for the service to work in the cloud thanks to the power of Xbox One S consoles within Microsoft’s data centers.

Now, with the arrival of the next generation at Christmas, everything seems to indicate that Microsoft plans to update this hardware next year, without the service having yet reached the common user. According to the media, Microsoft sources have already confirmed movement in this regard, and that tests are already being carried out on updated xCloud servers.

Another interesting detail given in . is that Microsoft even you are experimenting with dedicated servers to transmit PC games through xCloud, which would be a huge leap from the catalog to which users will have access to xCloud, with not only exclusive third-party or console games, but also some of the most powerful in the world. PC.

On the hardware itself, it is not about consoles as such, but an own configuration that uses the technology of the Xbox. This processor that moves the games is much more powerful than that of the console itself and is capable of executing four Xbox One S game sessions simultaneously.