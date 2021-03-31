xCloud receives classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games

It’s a good day for nostalgic gamers. Microsoft announced the arrival of 16 classic Xbox and Xbox 360 video games to Android smartphones and tablets, this through xCloud, Redmond’s streaming game service. Therefore, classics like Fallout: New Vegas and the Gears of War saga will be accessible via streaming from any mobile device.

Thus, the titles are available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, as published by the Redmond-based corporation. “Today we embark on a new journey for the backward compatibility program – taking it to the cloud,” Microsoft said in the announcement.

According to the company, making previous-generation games available for mobile devices It was “one of the functions most requested by the community”. On the other hand, it was announced that games like Jetpac Refuelled and the Viva Piñata series were updated, so that they now provide support for touch control.

What original Xbox and Xbox 360 games joined xCloud?

The official list published by Microsoft is made up of the following titles, all available from today:

Banjo-KazooieBanjo-TooieDouble Dragon NeonFable IIFallout: New VegasGears of War 2Gears of War 3Gears of War: JudgmentJetpac RefuelledKameoPerfect DarkPerfect Dark ZeroThe Elder Scrolls IIIThe Elder Scroll IVViva PiñataViva Piñata: TIP

In its announcement, the US firm indicated that games connected to the Xbox Network allow access to previously saved games. Similarly, you can play against users from all over the world.

In principle, backward compatible video games through xCloud will only be available on Android devices, but not for long. The promise of bringing the platform to iOS still stands, and The preview for iPhone and iPad is expected to be available this spring.. It is worth remembering that Apple modified the rules of the App Store to allow video game services in the cloud.

Soon the option to play via streaming from a browser will also be enabled, as well as through an application for Smart TVs. However, the latter would be available in coming months, although Microsoft was not yet precise on release dates.

