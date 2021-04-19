xCloud is coming to iOS and PC this week via the browser

The arrival of xCloud, Microsoft’s streaming video game service, to the rest of the platform is long-awaited news. And is that the company has announced that, although in beta format, xCloud is available on iOS and PC this week.

It had long been an open secret that during the second quarter of the year the Redmonds were going to expand the compatibility of your streaming service. In the case of iOS, we already knew that it would not be available in the App Store.

It will be through the browser the means by which iOS users they will be able to access xCloud from the iPhone or iPad. An intermediate step compared to its version for Android, which is totally native.

xCloud will arrive tomorrow on iOS and PC through the browser

Be that as it may, xCloud comes to iOS and PC in beta and limited format, for now, to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. In order to try and enjoy the service, this time an invitation will be required:

Starting tomorrow, we’ll begin sending invitations to select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to begin testing the limited beta version of Xbox Cloud Gaming for Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets via web browsers. Catherine Gluckstein, Vice President & Head of Product, Project xCloud.

By not seeing the native xCloud app, the service can be accessed at www.xbox.com/play as long as you have the pertinent invitation. Both on iOS and on PC it will be played through the browser. Microsoft has announced that xCloud will work on the most popular browsers, such as Edge, Chrome, and Safari.

In total, they will be more than 100 games available in this limited release. In addition, as in the Android version, xCloud on iOS and PC is compatible with Bluetooth or USB controllers. On the mobile you can also use custom touch controls.

The good news is that as Microsoft has confirmed, the number of invitations will grow over time. While initially it will be a few Ultimates subscribers that have access, they will continually send more to players in the 22 countries where their cloud gaming is available. Spain among them.

