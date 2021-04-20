xCloud Game Pass for iPhone, iPad and Windows 10 via browser will arrive this week in beta format | Gaming

It has cost, but Microsoft seems to have already found the tools to bypass Apple’s measure that prevented Game Pass on the iPhone and iPad from being via the app in the Store. In addition, they take the opportunity to launch xCloud for Windows 10 via browser in a beta that will arrive this week.

I am an advocate for streaming cloud gaming. It seems to me the future of videogames when everything works as it should, offering a good experience and access to games with connections that are not very fast. But really, they now work decently well.

Stadia is an example, since the Google platform, as we saw in the analysis, works wonderfully and xCloud, although a little behind, also behaves very well in optimal conditions. In our review, xCloud gave us a very good feeling in practically all genres and one of the criticisms is that it could only be played on Android.

The reason why Stadia and xCloud -Game Pass- are not on iOS it is because Apple does not want to be overtaken in the video game segment and, with its Apple Arcade, they do not want applications like Google or Microsoft in the App Store.

However, Microsoft has found the solution, a solution that Amazon has also taken into account with Luna: an access to xCloud Game Pass through the browser, where Apple cannot do anything.

The Redmond people have just announced via their blog that This week the beta of xCloud, or Xbox Cloud Gaming, will begin on iPhone, iPad and Windows 10. It will be a beta to which users who have Game Pass Ultimate will access by invitation and, thus, will be able to test the service through the browser.

The invitations will begin to arrive tomorrow and, for this, we will have to access the Microsoft website xbox.com/play. If we have an invitation, we can start playing with a Bluetooth controller on PC and an iOS device, although on mobile and tablet we can also enjoy some games with touch controls.

If we can get an invitation We will tell you our first impressions of xCloud on the iPhone, iPad and PC to see how it works on those new platforms.