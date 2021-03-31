xCloud brings back 16 classic Xbox games

I acknowledge that the latest proposal from xCloud, Microsoft’s cloud gaming platform, has struck a chord with me. And it is that unlike the latest additions of titles to the Xbox Game Pass catalog, such as the 14 games with which they closed February, or the expected landing of part of the Bethesda catalog a few weeks ago. If on these occasions, and on previous occasions, titles for PC, Xbox and xCloud were added, in the latest update of the service the focus has fallen, exclusively, on the cloud gaming platform.

And that is not the only reason that makes this catalog extension special, since it has also been chosen by Microsoft to start test xCloud backward compatibility with some previous generation titles on your console, in addition to adding some Bethesda games that in the previous update only reached PC and console. So, this is the list of titles added to xCloud:

Banjo-Kazooie Banjo-Tooie Double Dragon Neon Fable II Fallout: New Vegas Gears of War 2 Gears of War 3 Gears of War: Judgment Jetpac Refuelled (touch controls activated) Kameo Perfect Dark Perfect Dark Zero The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Viva Piñata (touch controls activated) Viva Piñata: TIP (touch controls activated)

With this update, Microsoft invites us to think that xCloud’s growth plans could experience some acceleration, which in turn is impossible not to link with the arrival of the browser version, with which the service would finally reach both PCs as to iOS, is already close to occur.

On the other hand, and as I said at the beginning, this update is very interesting, because it is the one that opens the door to the arrival of many Xbox classics to xCloud. For example, I see in the list the second installment of Fable, to which I dedicated more hours than I will confess (well, like the first and third) or Viva Piñata, which became the epicenter of more than one plan with friends at home. And as for Kameo… well, suffice it to say I named one of my cats after him.

Nostalgia sellsRemembering past times is an engaging experience, and I believe that the majority of us, on more than one occasion, have sought the means to recover some of the games that we enjoyed in the past. Either with emulators, exploring the storage room, or even searching for and capturing classic devices on the second-hand market. The companies know it very well (tell Nintendo). With this catalog extension, xCloud is targeting an audience, including myself, who find paying to retrieve part of their history seems like a good idea.