This Sunday April 26For the first time, a transmission, through its YouTube channel, from the Xcaret night show, “Xcaret México Espectacular”.

This transmission was carried out in order to share culture and art of our country and so that Mexicans, and in the whole world, could enjoy, from the comfort of their home, this magic show, amid the measures adopted by the health emergency caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus.

For a few days Xcaret Group issued a statement, in which it announced, that for the first time in 25 years will be broadcast “Xcaret México Espectacular” the days April 26 and May 3.

The broadcast of the show took place from 19:00 hours, schedule in which it normally appears in the Gran Tlachco Theater of the recreational park.

Through the social networks, hundreds of users shared images and impressions of the show, to the extent that Xcaret turned trend national on Twitter.

Xcaret Mexico Spectacular It is an evening event that has become a benchmark in Mexico and the world as one of the events that none of the tourists who visit cannot miss. Cancun and the Riviera Maya, since it is currently considered the show with the most uninterrupted presentations in Mexico.

This show is a travel through the Mexico history in which more than 300 artists, musicians, dancers and live singers make a travel by legends and typical dances from the country.

For the broadcast on May 3, also at 19:00 hours, will be done through the Facebook page from the park.

We recommend you

Complaint in One!

Do you know or have photos and videos of any act of possible negligence, corruption and abuse of authority? Send it to Uno TV WhatsApp: 5562115131. Share it! We follow up on it.

What do you think?

.